The people have chosen Family Health Clinic

YOUR PIC: Heritage Bank People's Choice Award winners Family Health Clinic, with Edwina Bartholomew (left) and Mayor Tanya Milligan (right). ALI KUCHEL

HAVING to sit for 10 minutes in the Family Health Clinic waiting room is never a dull experience.

The quirky, unique and a "little bit out there” team know every patient by name and there's always a friendly face to chat with.

It is part of the customer service that has helped the medical practice stand out from the crowd - and led to local success.

The Gatton clinic picked up three trophies at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards this month.

Practice manager Ellisha Freeman won two award categories for Employee of the Year and the clinic took home the Heritage Bank People's Choice Award for the second time.

Practice owner Mohummed Sultan said it was an honour to win the People's Choice Award again.

"It's a measure of the services we provide in the community,” he said.

"With an award like that, it says we're doing the right things towards the people in the community.”

The practice has entered the awards since 2015 and have been finalists in all their categories.

In 2016 the practice won People's Choice and Professional Health Services awards.

Since entering the awards, the team has taken on feedback provided by the judges, which Ms Freeman said was invaluable to small businesses.

Employee of the year Ellisha Freeman (centre) with host Edwina Bartholomew and LVRC mayor Tanya Milligan, at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, Saturday, October 20, 2018. ALI KUCHEL

Following the 2017 awards, the Family Health Clinic team re-evaluated its branding, uniforms, logos and imagery - everything the customer sees from the outside.

Their purple and green signature colour is splashed across Railway St and on billboards on Eastern Way.

"Small businesses in town don't always have the money to invest in professional feedback,” Ms Freeman said.

"We were so busy doing what we were doing inside (the business) we weren't looking from the outside.”

Implementing branding changes has been a part of Ms Freeman's role for the past 12 months.

Her drive for community fundraisers, health awareness initiatives and bubbly front-desk personality resulted in earning the Employee of the Year accolade.

Ms Freeman was unaware she was nominated for the award and said she was "more than happy” to be a finalist.

Winning Employee of the Year for Business Services, then overall Employee of the Year was "an even better bonus”.

"It was good to be recognised,” she said.

"We do all work really hard as a team and I try and put a lot of my ideas into the business to make it a bit different.”