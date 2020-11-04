The pay packet Costo will take with him after parliament

WOUNDED from his defeat at the weekend's election, Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan will walk away from political life with more than a bruised ego.

Mr Costigan has conceded defeat after trailing behind frontrunners Amanda Camm (LNP) and Angie Kelly (ALP) who remain neck and neck.

The controversial former media commentator will not have access to the parliamentary pension scheme, which was phased out for those elected after 2004.

Mr Costigan was elected to the seat in 2012, succeeding Labor's Jan Jarratt.

Queensland Parliament's Members' Remuneration Handbook states he will eligible for a "transition allowance" which equates to three months of base salary.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan at Seaview Park in Bucasia. Picture: Tony Martin

Mr Costigan will also be entitled to severance travel which provides for up to two return flights for the Member between the Member's electorate and Brisbane during the period up to two calendar weeks after the return of the relevant election writ.

This allows for the finalisation of parliamentary business following the election.

Mr Costigan told the Daily Mercury that any questions over his remuneration should be directed to the parliament.

He said he intended to take a break from political life.

One Nation Whitsunday candidate Deb Lawson, incumbent Whitsunday MP and NQ First Leader Jason Costigan and LNP candidate for Whitsunday Amanda Camm at the ballot draw for the 2020 Queensland State Election. Picture: Elyse Wurm

"My focus is having a break and getting back into TV, which paid us very well, with very little effort, compared to what I have churned out for these past 10 years, firstly as a candidate, then as an MP," Mr Costigan said.

"To be blunt, the big story today is not about me.

"It's about Deb Frecklington falling on her sword after talking all that rubbish on the night of the election less than 48 hours ago."

