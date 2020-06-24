The odd reason a council had to debate a sign’s location

SILLY: A complaint has alleged a parking sign is ruining the views of a local beauty spot, and asked it be moved.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council passed a motion last week endorsing the existing location of a parking sign at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

The motion was sparked by a complaint alleging the sign was “detracting from the views of Lake Apex” and requesting it be moved.

The new sign was installed earlier this year as part of improvements to parking facilities at the centre.

The large sign designates the parking area as parking for long vehicles, and is located at the eastern end of the carpark, closest to Lake Apex.

The parking sign at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

While council investigated the complaint, officers recommended no action be taken – a view shared by councillors.

“I looked at the sign and was expecting something ten times that size, so I don’t have an issue with it,” Councillor Janice Holstein said.

Cr Michael Hagan did ask whether the sign could be lowered, however it was noted the height was fixed in accordance to signage regulations.