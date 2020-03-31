Menu
Polling booths at Gatton State School for the 2020 council elections, March 28, 2020. Picture: Dominic Elsome
The new faces likely to enter council chamber

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
30th Mar 2020 5:55 AM
ACROSS the Somerset and Lockyer Valley, polling booths were eerily quiet, with record early voting numbers leaving more workers than voters at the booths.

In the Lockyer Valley, 62.69 per cent of the vote was counted at the time of print and it appears all sitting councillors who ran are on track to retain their seats.

Brett Qualischefski looks set to enter the council, and claim the seat left vacant by Kath McLean, polling 10.34 per cent of the vote, or 10143 votes . It’s a tight contest for the final seat though, with David Neuendorf trailing incumbent councillor Janice Holstein by just 89 votes.

It’s a similar story in the Somerset where 59.21 per cent of the preliminary count has been completed, and sitting councillors will retain their positions. First time candidates Jason Wendt and Kylee Isidro set to fill the positions left vacant by the retirements of Otis Ogg and Dan Hall. Isidro leads her nearest competitor, Mike Tanner, by 1463 votes.

