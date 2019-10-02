The most vulnerable Aussies suffering under the drought

BEST FRIENDS: Dr Bob Doneley said staying alert for wildlife while driving can be the difference between life and death.

BEST FRIENDS: Dr Bob Doneley said staying alert for wildlife while driving can be the difference between life and death. Francis Witsenhuysen

ENCOUNTERS between cars and native wildlife are becoming more frequent in our region, thanks to warmer spring weather.

With drought drying up their usual watering holes and fires pushing them from their preferred habitats, aussie icons are ranging closer to roads and residences in search of food and water.

Following the limited rainfall in recent weeks, RSPCA Queensland issued a plea for motorists to be wary of wildlife.

GATTON NEWS : SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVES

>> 'I'll close up shop' : 100yo hardware business feels threat

>>'First time in 40 years' : Hay farmer forced to buy bales

>> Graziers: Drought forum was 'nothing but a talkfest'

"Obviously we're all desperate for rain but in the early stages it can come at a cost," RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty said.

"Small amounts of water run off the bitumen and onto the shoulders, creating green grass pickings which attract kangaroos and wallabies in particular.

"We're just urging motorists to be vigilant as we're already seeing an increase in the number of injured animals."

Its cases like this the Veterinary Medical Centre at UQ Gatton is all too familiar with.

"The main thing we are seeing are animals that have been hit by cars while feeding on the side of road," Associate Professor Bob Doneley said.

"With the dry conditions, food is scarce and it brings kangaroos, wallabies, koalas and possums onto the roads looking for food."

He noted many of the animals brought in for treatment were already malnourished and dehydrated.

"Few of the animals we are seeing are in good body condition," Mr Doneley said.

"Some have been injured for a few days before coming into care, but others were in poor condition before they were injured."

He also said more reptiles were being hit on the roads, as they become more active in the warmer weather.

"We're seeing bearded dragons and turtles hit by cars. The spring months brings them out of hibernation and ready to breed," he said.

"The beardies are sunning themselves and the turtles are looking for somewhere to lay their eggs - but the dams have dried up and there's no soft soil they can burrow into."

He said worsening conditions had made incidents like these all too common.

"It's hard to say if we're seeing a sharp rise in cases. This drought has gone on for so long, this feels almost like normal," he said.

With World Animal Day coming up on October 4, it's more important than ever to spare a thought for the Aussies doing it toughest in current conditions - even the four-legged ones.