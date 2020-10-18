Menu
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NCA NewsWire Photos October 17, 2020: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Victoria. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett
News

Major changes to Victoria lockdown today

by Natalie Brown
18th Oct 2020 10:14 AM

Today is the day Victoria. Premier Daniel Andrews has flagged he will take "significant steps" to ease lockdown rules on Sunday. 

However, it's expected the changes will not be as expansive as initially set out in the government's roadmap.

The Herald Sun is reporting some of the expected changes will include the number of people able to gather outdoors increased to as many as 10, the 5km restriction on travel widened to 20km, and two-hour time limits for exercise or social activities scrapped.

It comes after Victoria recorded just one new coronavirus case and no new deaths for the reporting period yesterday.

Yesterday both Mr Andrews and chief health officer Brett Sutton warned that mystery cases remained a "challenge" for the state.

"Chasing up of mystery cases is critical," Professor Sutton said.

"All of the things that are in place for these restrictions are also an important part of driving the mystery cases down. They have typically been at about 10 per cent of our total cases right through. We are at a point where we only have a tiny handful of cases each day but the mystery cases are still averaging one a day.

"They are making up a bigger proportion of our daily total, in part because they are the hardest ones to find. They're not so identifiable as the ones that we discover going through the close contact tracing process. That is a much more straightforward process."

Follow the latest coronavirus news in our live updates below.

