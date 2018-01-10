The Lowood police officer helping history run smoothly

SHAPING UP: Lowood Police Constable Steve Armstrong-Ravula is keeping fit ahead of his new role as Asset Protection Officer of the Queen's Baton Relay.

ONE Lowood Police officer will help to make history as he protects the Queen's Baton and its bearer during its epic journey to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

A total of 160 Queensland police officers applied to make the Asset Protection Team for the Queens Baton Relay. Constable Steve Armstrong-Ravula was among the 24 hand-selected.

"I'm pretty stoked,” Const Armstrong-Ravula said.

"It's a big honour because making the team was a hard process.

"There's only 24 of us and I probably won't be in the police force for the next Commonwealth Games so it's an amazing opportunity.

" We are all looking forward to it ... it's like we've done the pre-season and now it's time to go out and do the job.”

The Asset Protection Officers will be deployed to each Australian State and Territory in February with Const Armstrong-Ravula looking after the New South Wales leg of the Queen's Baton Relay.

"The baton bearer will be in the middle and we will have four to six runners alongside, for up to 10 to 14 kilometres a day until it travels down the coast and is then flown over to Tasmania.

"There will be a team of four to six cyclists too and we will alternate.”

Const Armstrong-Ravula said the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games had an Asset Protection Team because of the nature of who the baton came into contact with, its cultural relevance and its strong media focus.

"In this day and age, unfortunately people can take the opportunity to make a statement and we will be running live,” he said.

"The baton is very special and has a rich cultural significance.”

The Fernvale local said making it as an Asset Protection Officer was no was easy feat, with the application process starting more than a year ago.

"It was pretty rigorous,” Const Armstrong-Ravula said.

"First they broke it down to people at a higher fitness level.

"Then they had some psychometric personality testing and if you got through that, you went on to a big day of fitness, with swimming, a beep test, push-ups sit-up and an obstacle course.

"If you made that we went on a five-day course where we learnt a lot of the skills that we'd be using on the road ... from there they cut it down to the last 24 constables.”

Const Armstrong-Ravula said he had been training hard with his family who had been helping to keep him fit for his new task ahead, helping the Queen's Baton arrive safely at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.