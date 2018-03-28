Union mine deadlock finally over

ONE of Queensland's longest-ever industrial disputes has come to an end after workers at Glencore's Oaky North mine voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new enterprise agreement.

The dispute with the militant CFMEU lasted three years and left about 175 workers locked out of the site for more than 200 days.

Glencore said the final vote was 118 (74.21 per cent of voters) to 41 (25.79 per cent of voters).

"We are pleased that the employees at Oaky North have chosen to vote in favour of our proposed new EA,'' Glencore said.

"We will now continue the process of reintegrating these employees with the rest of the workforce at the mine."

The CFMEU was ordered by the Fair Work Commission to suspend its lock out last month.