BEAUTIFUL COMPANION: Tequila is a playful two-year-old who gets along with other cats and would love a new home.
The lonely cat on lookout for a new home

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
A LONELY young cat is hoping for a new home, after watching the rest of her friends get adopted in recent weeks.

The Clinical Studies Centre at the University of Queensland campus in Gatton has many animals in its care, taking in unwanted pets and offering them a second chance.

During their time at the centre, animals are used to help students learn about handling skills, animal behaviour and preparing for procedures, while they wait to be adopted out through the Pets-For-Life program.

A small group of cats has recently been discounted to $50 each, down from the usual $250 adoption fee, and now just one remains.

Two-year-old Tequila is looking for a new family of her own.

A boisterous youngster who loves playing ambush and getting head scratches, Tequila gets along well with other cats, but would be fine as an only cat as well.

Like all animals at the centre, Tequila has been health checked, desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed, and flea treated.

She has also been exposed to or has had cat flu, and completely recovered.

Anyone interested in giving Tequila a new home can contact the UQ Clinical Studies Centre on 5460 1868.

Due to current restrictions, the centre is open by appointment only, from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

More information on the centre and other animals available for adoption can be found here: https://veterinary-science.uq.edu.au/clinical-studies-centre

