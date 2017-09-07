The Lockyer's grand champion gardeners

WINNERS: Val and Wayne Lawson are the Lockyer Valley's grand champion gardeners for the eighth year in a row.

IMMACULATE hedges, manicured lawns and lovely features nestled among the abundance of thriving and vibrant flora make the Lawson's garden a garden of dreams.

For the eighth year in a row, Blenheim locals Val and Wayne Lawson have taken out grand champion in the Lockyer Valley Garden competition with their stunning acreage garden.

It's been ten years in the making but the couple couldn't be more humble about their garden or their latest win.

"It never started out as a competition garden, it's just a retirement hobby gone crazy,” Val said.

"It's just a passion we share.

"To us it's not work, to us it's pleasure, it's enjoyment and it's rewarding.”

After Wayne had an accident earlier in the year, gardening played a large role in helping his recovery and rehabilitation.

"We always knew gardening was good for your health, but we realised how amazing and therapeutic it actually was after Wayne came home from the hospital,” Val said.

"It was something to challenge myself with,” Wayne said.

"I amazed my physiotherapist - they couldn't believe my recovery - when all I had mostly been doing was gardening. They even told me they would recommend it to all their other patients.”

Val said the most surprising thing other than winning again was having enough water to keep their garden flourishing.

"After the considerably dreadful and dry conditions, I think it was quite rewarding that any of us had a garden to enter,” she said.

"We have a large dam but we only have a little bit of water in it, one of the cattle dams has seen us through.”

The Lawson's haven't had any run-off into their dams since 2013, other than a small amount from Cyclone Debbie, and only after the last rains have they had any flowing water. But despite this, it was the couple's constant watering which got them over the line as grand champions again.

"We water everyday, all day,” Val said.

"We were just watering what we had to keep the things we wanted, and the lawns just had to look after themselves,” Wayne chimed in.

The hedges in the Lawson's acerage garden are a beautiful feature. Francis Witsenhuysen

The Lawson's revealed that the fruits of their labour had spread so far, often couples have chosen to get married in their garden.

"We have had quite a few weddings here now,” Val said.

"They get married in a beautiful secluded area over the back.

"It's wonderful because we enjoy sharing our garden and we enjoy people getting pleasure out of something we have created.”

Wayne and Val's love of gardening stemmed from their time as small crop farmers.

"We did as much as we could with the time we had back then,” Wayne said.

"Wayne just loves growing things, and we are used to be working outdoors, so we are quite happy to be out there in the garden,” Val said.

The fun part for the Lawsons is coming up with new designs, then creating them and seeing them come into fruition. Many of the garden's features are made from recycled materials, like parts of an old barn or an old piggery.

"Wayne has been able to relocate buildings from one side of the property and has recycled them and turned them into different structures here,” Val said.

"The Gatton Grade 4's come here every year for recycling excursion, to see how we recycle things in our garden, which is always special.”

The Lawson's garden is a continuous project, and the couple are always coming up with new features and ways to extend it further.

"We try and keep the rustic country charm going,” Val said.

"We are always seeing new things we'd like to add to it.”