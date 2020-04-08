The Lockyer midwife in contention for a national award

CONGRATULATIONS: Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid has been announced as a Midwife of the Year finalist in the 2020 HESTA Nursing & Midwifery Awards. Picture: Dominic Elsome

CONGRATULATIONS: Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid has been announced as a Midwife of the Year finalist in the 2020 HESTA Nursing & Midwifery Awards. Picture: Dominic Elsome

SHE’S there before they’re born. She brings them into this world, and then she makes sure mum and bub are well cared for afterwards.

It’s for this fantastic care that Lockyer Valley midwife Dawn Reid has been named a finalist in the 2020 HESTA Nursing and Midwifery Awards – and even the nomination was a special moment for Dawn.

“(It was) kind of surprising, but extremely complimentary because it’s come from the community,” Ms Reid said.

“I couldn’t get a better compliment than that.”

The Lockyer Valley midwife has been working in her role for more than 30 years but established her private practice in Gatton five years ago.

She said the response from the local community had been incredible.

“(It) was very well received,” she said. “The first year I was totally booked out … it’s just been full steam ahead since then.”

Working as a midwife in the region’s hospitals, Dawn noticed a “huge gap” in the Lockyer Valley for midwifery.

It’s for this work providing quality antenatal care and other specialty health services to families that Ms Reid was selected as a finalist for the midwife’s award.

She said having local support for expectant mothers was vital across the country, but especially so in rural areas like the Lockyer Valley where mothers might have to travel an hour to see a specialist or give birth in a birthing centre.

“I’ve found that clients have contacted me for their second or third babies because they’ve birthed on the side of the road … they haven’t actually even made it to the hospital,” she said.

“And I think its vital for all woman to have what we call a continuity model, but it’s even more essential for rural women.”

She thanked the Jackwitz family who nominated her and the community for welcoming her with “open arms”.

In its 14th year, the 2020 HESTA Nursing & Midwifery Awards highlight the exceptional leadership and work taking place in the healthcare sector.

HESTA CEO Debby Blakey said the awards were about celebrating the work nurses and midwives did every day.

“This year’s finalists have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and commitment to improving patient care in Australia, and we are honoured to continue putting a spotlight on their contributions and achievements through these Awards,” Ms Blakey said.

The winners will be announced on May 6.