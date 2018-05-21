The Joyners were never shy of taking a chance

SUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP: Lyn and Mal Joyner moved to the Lockyer Valley in 1971 and have been a strong presence in the community for close to half a century.

SUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP: Lyn and Mal Joyner moved to the Lockyer Valley in 1971 and have been a strong presence in the community for close to half a century. Lachlan McIvor

LYN and Mal Joyner know better than most that sometimes all that's needed to create something special is taking a chance.

The pair arrived in the Lockyer Valley in 1971 after a decade living in New Guinea, moving on to a farm outside of Gatton they had bought while they were overseas.

With Mal also working as a teacher, mainly as a relief teacher and headmaster across the district, they tended to their farm, where they grew lucerne and small crops and had pigs and cattle.

It is where they raised their three children, two of whom were born in New Guinea, with the youngest born in Gatton.

In 1977 they made their first step into the business world, which would make them permanent fixtures in town for close to three decades.

The Joyners bought Gatton Awnings and Blinds on North St, which Lyn, who had a degree in interior decorating, ran while Mal continued to teach full-time.

That business would close but in 1985 they bought Gatton Dry Cleaners on Railway St, which ended up housing their dance supply shop.

After Mal retired from teaching in the 1990s, they took over Traditional Tiles and, with its building to be demolished, the pair moved the business into the same premises as their other two ventures.

In 2005 the Joyners gave up the three businesses upon their retirement after many long hours, plenty of hard work and much dedication.

"We were never farmers beforehand, we were never dry cleaners beforehand, we never ever had tile shops before but we enjoyed them all,” Lyn said.

That satisfaction stems from not just their success as long-time small business owners but the roots and connections they established within the community as a result.

"(We were working from) seven in the morning 'til six o'clock at night,” she said.

"It was long hours and we were open Saturdays but we got to know people through our businesses that you wouldn't normally have contact with.

"It was great to have done all the things we have done.

"The farm, the pigs and getting up in the middle of the night and raking hay and baling and taking our kids down onto the bale trailer when they were little.

"Our children grew up in a great environment. The town was tremendous, it was good for them. We had a lot of fun.”

The couple were never afraid to jump in the deep end, first moving to New Guinea from Brisbane as young newly weds, then moving to the country on their return to Australia and taking over businesses without any experience in the respective fields.

"You must always be innovative, you have to move with progress, you have to move with the community,” Lyn said.

"The time we've been in Gatton, it has evolved and evolved and it's the same basic town now but it's very different because we've moved on and the young people are coming forward with wonderful ideas, which they should have a chance to try out.

"It doesn't matter if you fail, as long as you can try. You learn from your trying.

"Already there are new businesses opening, young people starting up doing things with new ideas and Ithink the community should support them when they try their ideas. That's the only way the town will survive.”

"And you've got to love what you're doing,” Mal added.

Mal joined Gatton Lions Club when they first moved to town, with Lyn getting involved later on, and they have been a strong presence in the community half a century later.

"Every community needs somebody who is able to spend time to help others that are not quite as well off or that need help at times,” Mal said.

"We're still here, this is our community,” Lyn said.

Lyn and Mal Joyner will be recognised for their success at the Business Recognition Dinner hosted by the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on June 22.