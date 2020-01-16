The jobs most likely to get pay rises this year

JOB seekers good at crunching numbers have bright prospects in the year ahead.

The top roles for wage growth in Queensland this year include accounts payable officers, assistant accountants and payroll officers, according to a salary survey by recruitment firm Robert Walters.

The firm predicts those roles could attract wage growth of 18-20 per cent in 2020.

Sinead Hourigan, the company's Queensland director, said candidates with experience at the big four accounting firms would be in a stronger position to negotiate a better salary.

"In particular, employers are looking for accountants with digital literacy and those who have detailed knowledge of changing accounting standards. There is also a rise in demand across the board for those in transactional and payroll-focused roles,'' Hourigan said.

Robert Walters Queensland director Sinead Hourigan.

Engineers will also remain in demand as more than $12 billion in infrastructure projects get delivered over the next 12 months, supporting an estimated 40,000 jobs.

"Over the past five years it is not uncommon to see many specialist engineering roles, such as project directors and engineering managers, experience wage increases not seen since the boom years of 2007 to 2013,'' she said.

Construction and engineering jobs in the mining sector are also tipped to grow strongly.

"Of the 17 roles analysed in the mining sector, 15 will see wages increase at an average of 7 per cent, thanks to a huge gap between supply and demand of mining professionals with five years or more of experience, which can be directly linked to the lack of graduate hiring during the mining downturn of five years ago,'' Hourigan said.

By contrast, the significant number of building firms which collapsed last year have left a cloud over construction jobs, which are likely to be the biggest wage losers.

"The last 12 months have been extremely hard for local construction in the state, with a number of well-known construction companies placed into liquidation,'' she said.

"While housing demand may not shift, the downturn in high-rise development will mean wage corrections for those employed in delivering these projects.''

WAGE GROWTH IN QUEENSLAND IN 2020

Accounting and Finance

Accounts Payable Officer (Part-qualified, permanent) 20%

Assistant Accountant (Part-qualified, permanent) 18%

Accounts Payable (Part-qualified, contract) 18%

Credit Controller (Part-qualified, contract) 18%

Payroll Officer (Part-qualified, contract) 17%

Accounts Assistant (Part-qualified, permanent) 16%

Payroll Officer (Part-qualified, permanent) 15%

Credit Controller (Part-qualified, permanent) 14%

Assistant Accountant (Part-qualified, contract) 14%

Business Support

Document Controller (contract) 17%

Property, Infrastructure and Energy

Construction Manager (Mining, permanent) 14%

Project Controls/Planning Engineer (Mining, permanent) 14%

WAGE REDUCTION IN QUEENSLAND IN 2020

Business Support

Office Manager (Contract) -7%

Human Resources and Safety

HR Business Partner (Permanent) -5%

Property, Infrastructure and Energy

Site Manager (Buildings and Construction, permanent) -4%

Source: Robert Walters

Year on Year figures