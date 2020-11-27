The hottest Black Friday item this year

Black Friday: Sales have already started, here’s where to score the best bargains

The Black Friday sales bonanza is here again - and this year, there's one particular product that shoppers are desperate to get their hands on.

Apple AirPods have emerged as the number one item on Black Friday wishlists - but luckily, there are plenty of retailers offering great deals, including Harvey Norman and eBay.

Here's a round up of the best deals on offer.

HARVEY NORMAN

At Harvey Norman, you can pick up Apple AirPods Pro for $329, Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2019) for $218 and Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2019) for

$319.

EBAY

This Black Friday weekend will be eBay's biggest drop of AirPods ever with AirPods dropping every hour during Cyber weekend.

Starting today and running until Monday, November 30, eBay Plus members will get access to stellar deals on Apple AirPods with up to 60 per cent off the AirPods (2nd Gen).

There will be 1000 Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Gen) daily, with the price slashed from $249 to $99.

There will also be 800 Apple AirPods Pro per day, with the price slashed by 34 per cent from $375 to $249.

Apple AirPods are on everyone’s wishlist this year.

CATCH

Over at catch.com.au, you can score Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd gen) for $209, Apple AirPods Pro for $318 and Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd gen) for $276.

BIG W

The discount department store favourite is slinging Apple AirPods Pro With Wireless Charging Case for $329 and Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen) for $249.

DYSON DEALS

However, AirPods aren't the only coveted item in 2020.

Dyson vacuums, also a big seller, are also being added to cart at warp speed with Catch slashing $250 off the Dyson V10 Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

At The Good Guys the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum is on sale for $379 (down from $599 - a saving of $220) and the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum is now $1248 (down from $1297) and you can also score a bonus $100 The Good Guys eGift Card via redemption.

Bing Lee is also offering the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum for $379 (down from $599).

WHAT IS BLACK FRIDAY?

Black Friday is the name given to the Friday after Thanksgiving Day in the US that is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

For decades now, that date has been considered the official start of the holiday retail season, and over the years, retailers started holding in-store sales to mark the event.

But as the trend of online shopping took hold, Black Friday sales also started popping up on e-retail sites, and today it has become one of the biggest online shopping events of the year.

It is followed by Cyber Monday three days later, which means the sales actually stretch on for many days of savings.

