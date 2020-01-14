The half-million pledge to fix up small stretch of highway

FOLLOWING in the wake of recently completed works near Lowood, a $550,000 upgrade of Forest Hill-Fernvale Road is set to start shortly.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the previous works had been a welcome improvement for the community and the Vernor and Fernvale communities would benefit from the new works.

“The 3.5km stretch between Vernor Road and the Brisbane Valley Highway will undergo resurfacing works to improve safety for motorists and reduce ongoing maintenance costs,” Mr Bailey said.

“Projects like this, the $3.6 million Brisbane Valley Highway upgrade completed earlier this year between Fernvale and Esk, and the $1.5 million project on Fernvale’s main street are helping to drive safety in the region.”

The works will be undertaken Monday to Friday, between 6am to 6pm, and are expected to take about four weeks to complete.

Crews will ensure motorists experience limited delays during these works, with traffic controllers, reduced speed limits and road signs will be in place to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists.

Motorists should observe all signs when approaching the roadworks.

Priority access and entry for emergency vehicles will be provided through the work zones.

“I thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and co-operation during the works,” Mr Bailey said.

For possible road impacts and to plan your journey, consult the QLD traffic website.