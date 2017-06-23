24°
The Grays' humble beginning

Francis Witsenhuysen
| 22nd Jun 2017 12:00 PM
36 YEARS ON: Bruce and Paula Gray chat about being one of the oldest running businesses in Gatton
OPENING its doors more than 36 years ago, Gray's Furniture, Bedding and Giftware is the longest- standing shop of its kind in Gatton.

Paula and Bruce Gray are the couple behind the wonderfully eclectic "meet-most-of-your-needs kind of business” and officially opened shop on May 7, 1981, as Lockyer Used Furniture.

A few years later the store morphed into Jim's furniture Barn, then 20 years ago they settled on Gray's Furniture.

"I originally wanted to go into business because I didn't want to marry a farmer,” Paula chuckled.

"Bruce's family came from furniture, so it was a natural thing to do.”

Bruce has more than 45years experience in the furniture world and started The Forest Hill Trading Post in the early '70s with his brother.

"I still have customers from when I was 15,” Bruce said.

"Once I had a guy who didn't have any money so I swapped him a bed for a cow and a wood stove.”

While there have been many furniture shops in town that have long gone, Paula put the survival and solid reputation of Gray's Furniture down to thinking outside the box and a lot of hard work.

"We are proud that we are still here when most people have gone,” Paula said.

"The secret is we make the decisions on what we buy and hopefully you have made the right decisions.”

To add a unique flair to their shop, Paula and Bruce decided to introduce giftware to their range about 19 years ago, followed by kitchenware eight years ago.

"You can see how the business has evolved depending on what stage we are at,” Paula said.

"We just keep reinventing ourselves all the time, depending what the trends are.

"The most popular selling items at the moment is cake icing. A lady was in here the other day and she said 'I can't believe you sell cake icing' and I said 'neither do we'.”

Gray's Furniture had humble beginnings and was only the size of a tiny office at the front when it opened.

The shop slowly expanded and evolved through the years into what it is today - a unique shopping experience.

After the devastating 2011 floods, Paula and Bruce worked tirelessly to support many people in the community.

"We help people out every day - but after the floods we were working 18 hours a day, seven days a week,” Paula said.

"We do a lot of stuff with St Vincent de Paul. If we do a delivery and pick up something that someone doesn't want, we take it straight to them.”

Paula said the business had flourished because of the incredible support of their loyal customers and staff.

"We've had customers since we started. Wendy has been with us for 14 years and was a customer before that and now our daughter Hannah works here,” she said.

The Grays plan to continue to think of new ways to offer something special to the region.

Gatton Star

Topics:  business furniture gatton giftware gray's furniture lockyer valley

