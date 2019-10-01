The five Somerset towns with bin services set to change

RUBBISH MOVE: Residents are urged to check their wheelie bins and mailboxes, with possible changes to bin service days coming.

SOMERSET residents are urged to check their wheelie bins and mailboxes, with possible changes to bin service days on the way.

Letters have been posted to some properties in Fernvale, Fairney View, Glamorgan Vale, Buaraba and Mount Hallen, advising of upcoming changes to their rubbish collection day.

Notices have also been placed on the bins of the properties that will be impacted by the change.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann warned residents to make sure their bins were put out and brought in at the correct times, following a spike in recent complaints regarding unreturned bins.

"The expectation is that residents should return their wheelie bins to their properties as soon as practically possible following collection," he said.

"While it's undoubtedly a health and safety issue, it also comes back to community pride and respect for your neighbours."

These changes follow a recent decision by Somerset Regional Council to provide an additional wheelie bin to residents with medical issues.