Redzel goes back-to-back in The Everest

Redzel has gone back to back.

REDZEL has claimed a stunning back-to-back victory at The Everest, shutting out Trapeze Artist to claim the eye-watering $6 million first prize.

The outside in the field, Osborne Bulls, finished third.

In the world's richest race on turf, 12 of racing's fastest sprinters competed for a total of $13 million in prizemoney.

A lazy $600,000 entry fee for each horse was put forward before the 1200m race, with Shoals - starting from barrier two - sitting as the $5 favourite at the gate.

Defending victor Redzel, who was last week named Australia's champion sprinter for 2017-18, came in at $8.

Debate had raged in the lead-up to the world's richest race over a controversial plan to project the barrier draw onto the famous sails of the Sydney Opera House.

Thousands of Sydneysiders protested the plan and while the outrage was widespread, it drew a global audience to the spectacle that it The Everest.