Irish star plans to raise flag on Everest

Redkirk Warrior's failure has opened the way for US Navy Flag. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

IRISH sprinter US Navy Flag will take up a slot in $13 million The Everest after his win in the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday night.

Australian sprinter Redkirk Warrior flopped as he tired to finish 10th after sharing the lead with 250m to go.

US Navy Flag's trainer Aidan O'Brien said straight after the race that The Everest fitted in perfectly into his plans.

US Navy Flag firmed from $51 into $9 for The Everest after his owner's Coolmore Stud confirmed he would take their slot in the race.

"We were hoping he would put in a performance today as we have our eye on that race in Australia, so I'd imagine he would have a little rest now as he has had a tough time, and be trained for that," trainer Aidan O'Brien said.

Victoria Racing Club racing manager Leigh Jordon said he was also confident US Navy Flag would also run in the $1 million Sprint Classic (1200m) at Flemington on the final day of the carnival.

"Last year Aidan was keen to bring Caravaggio out to Australia to contest The Everest and then the Sprint Classic but in the finish he didn't come. I'd be confident he would stay on for Flemington," Jordon said.

Redkirk Warrior will return to Australia. (AAP Image/George Salpigtidis) GEORGE SALPIGTIDIS

David Hayes said Redkirk Warrior would return to Australia and be set for the Sprint Classic at Flemington.

"He will do all of his future racing in Melbourne," Hayes said.

Hayes said Redkirk Warrior ran better than he did at Royal Ascot and there were mitigating circumstances as to why he finished well back.

Hayes said Redkirk Warrior suffered interference with 400m to go and he was also down the outside section of the track which was the slower section.

"He was the first horse home down the outside. He then drifted towards the rail which also didn't help. He ran well to the hill but he struggled home after that," Hayes said.

Hayes said they were leaning to bringing him back to Australia but would make a decision later in the week whether he stayed for one more run in the stay in England for next month's Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes (1000m) at Yorkshire.

Meanwhile English stayer Marcelo, who started equal favourite in last year's Melbourne Cup and finished ninth, will head back for another tilt.

The English stayer made it two wins from two starts this campaign when he won the

Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil at Longchamp.

Last year he finished sixth in the Caulfield Cup before the Melbourne Cup but his trainer Hughie Morrison plans for him just to run at Flemington this year.

Marcelo firmed into $17 equal second favourite with TAB fixed odds for the Melbourne Cup after that win.

Marcelo's owner-breeder Edward Goodwin said the Melbourne Cup was on the cards.