Shoplifters, car thieves and oiterers are not only being charged with criminal offences, they’re also being slapped with virus fines.
Crime

The crims hit with $1334 Covid fines on top of charges

by Kate Kyriacou, Thomas Chamberlin
18th Apr 2020 6:11 AM
CRIMINALS who are caught shoplifting, stealing cars or roaming the streets while drug affected are being slapped with $1334 fines for not following COVID-19 public health directions.

The Courier-Mail has been told of several incidents where such behaviour has resulted in a fine - as well as criminal charges - because breaking the law is not an "essential" reason for leaving the house.

Cops crackdown on social distancing, $1300 fines in effect

A Woodridge man, 40, was slapped with the $1334 fine after police noticed him loitering near the Beenleigh train station while allegedly drug affected late on April 10.

Officers searched his bag and found a loaded handgun and an amount of heroin.

He was charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a weapon while under the influence of a drug, possessing tainted property, and failing to dispose of a syringe and needle - and fined for failing to comply with COVID-19 directions.

Police also confirmed several instances where people caught shoplifting had been given COVID-19 fines.

Officers have handed out 993 infringements in Queensland, or about $1.3 million in fines, however a police spokesman said they were unable to say how many people were also charged with criminal offences.

Police statistics yesterday showed 29 fines were issued in a 24-hour period.

Officers also arrested and charged two men and a woman who allegedly lied about self-isolating in north Queensland before entering a remote indigenous community. Police arrested the trio, who live in Townsville, after they entered Doomadgee, which had been deemed a "restricted biosecurity area".

The men, aged 51 and 30, and the woman, 51, allegedly told a border control officer they had self-isolated in Townsville for 14 days before entering, but police inquiries did not support the claims.

The trio were charged with breaches of the Biosecurity Act. Non-essential travel to remote communities, including the combined area of the Burke and Doomadgee local government areas, was restricted on March 26.

