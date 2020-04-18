The crims hit with $1334 Covid fines on top of charges

Shoplifters, car thieves and oiterers are not only being charged with criminal offences, they’re also being slapped with virus fines.

CRIMINALS who are caught shoplifting, stealing cars or roaming the streets while drug affected are being slapped with $1334 fines for not following COVID-19 public health directions.

The Courier-Mail has been told of several incidents where such behaviour has resulted in a fine - as well as criminal charges - because breaking the law is not an "essential" reason for leaving the house.

A Woodridge man, 40, was slapped with the $1334 fine after police noticed him loitering near the Beenleigh train station while allegedly drug affected late on April 10.

Officers searched his bag and found a loaded handgun and an amount of heroin.

He was charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of a weapon while under the influence of a drug, possessing tainted property, and failing to dispose of a syringe and needle - and fined for failing to comply with COVID-19 directions.

Police also confirmed several instances where people caught shoplifting had been given COVID-19 fines.

Officers have handed out 993 infringements in Queensland, or about $1.3 million in fines, however a police spokesman said they were unable to say how many people were also charged with criminal offences.

Police statistics yesterday showed 29 fines were issued in a 24-hour period.

Officers also arrested and charged two men and a woman who allegedly lied about self-isolating in north Queensland before entering a remote indigenous community. Police arrested the trio, who live in Townsville, after they entered Doomadgee, which had been deemed a "restricted biosecurity area".

The men, aged 51 and 30, and the woman, 51, allegedly told a border control officer they had self-isolated in Townsville for 14 days before entering, but police inquiries did not support the claims.

The trio were charged with breaches of the Biosecurity Act. Non-essential travel to remote communities, including the combined area of the Burke and Doomadgee local government areas, was restricted on March 26.

Originally published as The crims hit with $1334 Covid fines on top of charges