The courtship was short, but it grew a half decade of love

THE AVERAGE length of a marriage in Australia is only 12 years, and though there are many couples who have held onto their love and beat the statistics, Heather and Richard Stegman have been together longer than most.

Last week, on February 5, they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary with a day out in Gatton.

"We went out for lunch, only to the Royal, but it was nice," Mrs Stegman said.

Their time together began with a chance encounter in a small Lockyer Valley town.

"We met at the Glenore Grove Dance Hall," she said.

"It was sort of love at first sight, I think."

They were together only nine months before getting married, as circumstances forced them to move up the date of the wedding.

"My brother was in the air force, and I wanted him at the wedding. He was being transferred down to Melbourne, and he said 'if you want me at the wedding, you'll have to bring it forward' so of course we had to bring it forward," Heather said.

"As it ended up, both our fathers were in different hospitals at the time of the wedding, so my brother had to give me away."

Mrs Stegman said their marriage had been one of affection and success, features worth celebrating with Valentine's Day just around the corner.

"He's been a good husband, he's always caring and loving, and family always comes first," she said.

"We have two daughters, Simone and Maria, 10 years apart."

Richard and Heather have been living in their family house along with their daughter Maria for many years, but will soon be moving on to a new home.

"We live with Maria, or Maria lives with us. It's our house," Heather said.

"She's building a new one, and we'll be moving in with her, in a granny flat-type thing."

She said they haven't yet decided how they will celebrate next year's milestone of 55 years.

"I don't know, it'll depend on his (Richard's) health," Heather said.

"We'll have to plan around that, and take each day."