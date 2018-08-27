Critical injuries in truck, car crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of a serious crash at Maryborough just before 6.30am. Picture: File photo

AT LEAST one person is fighting for life after a serious truck and car crash on the Bruce Highway near Maryborough.

It's believed the crash happened about 6.20am near Henry Palmer Bridge.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said one person had suffered critical injuries and that a second person was being assessed by paramedics.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area, with all lanes of the highway affected.

It comes after police confirmed two people have died following two separate crashes earlier in the month.

A man died in Townsville Hospital overnight, two weeks after a serious two-vehicle crash in Ayr.

The 66-year-old was seriously injured when a semi-trailer and a station wagon collided at the intersection of Drysdale and Bower streets.

Yesterday a 14-year-old from Toowoomba died in Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being involved in a crash which also injured five others in the state's southwest a week earlier.

He had been a passenger in a Toyota LandCruiser when it rolled on the Carnarvon Hwy between Surat and St George just before 6pm last Sunday.

Today marks the start of Road Safety Week, at a time when the state's toll sits at 16 deaths higher than the same period last year.