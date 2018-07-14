The countdown is on for Relay for Life 2018

RAISING AWARENESS: Patron Jenny Ryan and 2017 Face of the Relay Barbara Martin are ready for another year of relay.

RAISING AWARENESS: Patron Jenny Ryan and 2017 Face of the Relay Barbara Martin are ready for another year of relay. Meg Bolton

WITH Relay for Life just around the corner, Lockyer Valley teams are gearing up for another successful year supporting some of Australia's toughest, cancer patients.

The continuous 18-hour relay is kicked off by a lap of honour featuring cancer survivors, patients and their carers.

Last year's face of the relay and cancer survivor Barbara Martin, Gatton, said getting involved in the event was something you would never regret.

"When you're involved for a number of years you get touched by it because there's people that you know that are going through cancer,” Mrs Martin said.

Following the lap of honour, Mrs Martin will host an afternoon tea for all cancer patients and carers.

"We want to make it known that any carers and survivors are welcome at that afternoon tea,” Mrs Martin said.

The event, which has been held in the Lockyer Valley for more than 10 years, has 12 teams registered. A number organisers hope this will grow to around 30 in time for the relay on August 25.

Lockyer Valley Cancer Council patron Jenny Ryan is urging everyone to get involved to keep the tradition alive.

"There's always something someone can do and we need people into help us, we need a younger generation in to help us because we are getting past it,” Mrs Ryan said.

RELAYING CONCERN: Tayla Whitehall, Naomi Wiseman, Jacklyn Nicholson and Samantha Nicholson fundraising outside the IGA in Gatton. Meg Bolton

"Without a word of a doubt it's one of the most community minded things in this place because it gets a lot of people together of all ages.”

Jenny has been part of a Relay for Life team for the past 10 years and said her team alone had raised $100,000.

"Every time I hear they've bought something new out that's going to help a cancer patient I just know I've played a part of that and that is well and truly worthwhile,” Mrs Ryan said.

After losing her husband to cancer, the cause is close to Jenny's heart.

"The truth is there's not a single one of us in this world that hasn't been touched by cancer,” Mrs Ryan said.

The event, usually held in May, has been moved to the cooler weather in August but Jenny's not bothered.

"The idea of the relay is that you're walking there to feel what the people with cancer are going through and if it's cold it's cold ... but you've got to get through that because cancer patients have got to get through,” she said.

So far, the Lockyer Valley Relay for Life has raised $6158.75 of their $33,000 target for 2018.

Captain of the A team, Samantha Nicholson said the relay was a good way to help people while also having fun.

"I think it's extremely important to help people in the community with this kind of stuff,” Miss Nicholson said.

"We are aiming to raise $2000 so it would be really great to get to our goal.”

Registrations will remain open until the start of the relay on August 25.

You can register online at the Cancer Council website.