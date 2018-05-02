COMMON BOND: The Corner of Knowledge group connect over cars and coffee every morning at the Sweet Valley Bakery in Laidley.

FOUR mates meeting for a yarn about cars over coffee is now a daily tradition for a growing group of locals.

The friendly circle of "petrol heads” who met through local car clubs, gather out the front of the Sweet Valley Bakery in Laidley every morning. The get-together, known as the corner of knowledge, began about 18 months ago when Laidley's Roy Turner invited Gary Guy, Clive Osborn and Carl Foster to meet him for a cuppa at the bakery.

"There's about 12 to 15 of us now,” Mr Foster said.

"Cars bond us, but it's more of a social engagement.

"Most of us are retired, and had already lived or had moved out here.”

Among the unofficial group are upholsters, farmers, community volunteers, an ex- shipwright and of course mechanics, and although their common interest is cars, anyone is welcome to join them.

"Everyone contributes different life experience to the meetings,” Mr Foster said.

"We've all got a different outlook on our cars and different backgrounds. We all bring something to the table.”

The Corner of Knowledge group gather in and around Gary Guy's Ford F350 truck. Francis Witsenhuysen

Although Mr Foster is a car enthusiast and loved anything to do with them, he admitted he came down every morning more for the comradery.

"It's satisfying mingling with friends, and we say G'Day to everyone who walks past,” he said.

"I like being socially active and I find out what's going on when I come down to the corner of knowledge, like what meetings are coming up and what clearance sales, swap meets or shows are on.

"A lot of us do community service kind of work, I'm with SES in Laidley and Rural Fire for Central Lockyer and I also volunteer down at Pioneer Village.”

Car talk, restoration stories, tips and skills will always be hot topics at the Corner of Knowledge.

"I have a 1917 model T roadster, a 1932 closed cab, pick up hotrod, and a 1969 pontiac among about another four others in various states of dis-repair,” Mr Foster chuckled.

He spoke on behalf of the group to thank the Sweet Valley Bakery for having them every morning.