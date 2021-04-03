‘The closest we’ve seen’: Famous yacht race heats up

The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race line honours battle is heating up with two clear front runners set to go toe-to-toe for the title.

The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race line honours battle is heating up with two clear front runners set to go toe-to-toe for the title.

In a few short hours the winner of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race will be crowned, just which crew and yacht that is though is anyone's guess.

Mayfair, skippered by James Irvine, and Maritimo, skippered by Michael Spies, are going toe-to-toe in their bid to be crowned the B2G Yacht Race champion.

Blackjack had been on course to smash the course record by over an hour, however, just after midnight disaster struck and a snapped mast ruled them out of the race.

With Blackjack eliminated, B2G Yacht Race director Karen Sommerville said the duo of Maritimo and Mayfair were battling it out.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

"It could be anyone's race at this stage," she said.

Ms Sommerville said the course record was safe for this year at least, with the two frontrunning yachts well off the 16:53:57 benchmark.

Mr Sommerville said she heard reports from crews of varying conditions up and down the Queensland coast.

"Some of them are experiencing quite strong gusts from time to time," she said.

"As far as line honours is concerned this is one of the closest finishes we would have had in a very long time."

Ms Sommerville said she was sure once majority of crews reach Gladstone the party will start, all while observing covid safety regulations.

"They will tie up their yachts and enjoy themselves at the Yacht Club," she said.

Ms Sommerville said that with prizes from a $5000 cash purse to brand new Adina watches up for grabs, the crews have all the incentive they need to reach Gladstone's shores.

More Gladstone stories:

- 'We LOVE it': Awoonga campers soak up Easter long weekend

- ROCKYNATS: Burnout competition scoring explained

- Ergon's Easter safety message: 'Take care, be line aware'