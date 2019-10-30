The Chase star’s massive weight loss

THE Chase's Mark Labbett has shown off his much slimmer figure after revealing he's trying to save his marriage to wife Katie following their split in May.

The 54-year-old's lofty 198cm height and thinner body was plain to see as he posed for pictures at a pub quiz, reports The Sun.

The Chase’s Mark Labbett has shed a lot of weight.

Labbett's dramatic new look comes a month after the quiz king - who's also known as "The Beast" - revealed he was giving 26-year-old wife Katie a second chance.

Mark Labbett and wife Katie in 2017. Picture: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

He called time on his relationship with his second cousin after discovering she'd been cheating on him with another man for more than a year.

Last year, The Beast revealed he'd lost 15 kilograms.

The TV star weighed 171 kilograms at his heaviest but detailed in a series of tweets how his body had transformed.

Labbett shared: "#thechase lost four inches off my chest and six inches off my belly in last six months. So they have bought me a new suit for the show. First target achieved."

He then mentioned former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley - who has lost 70 kilograms - saying: "@Reallisariley I am not at your level yet but in last six months dropped 2.5 stones, four inches off chest and six inches off stomach."

Congratulating him on reaching his target, Lisa wrote back: "Mark that's FANTASTIC … and now you keep strong and keep going. With ZERO pressure doing it at your own pace, this is for YOU and nobody else CHAMPION, I'm crazy proud of you @MarkLabbett."

The TV favourite has now been pictured looking slimmer than ever while paying a visit to champion quizzers The Four Tops at The Cleveland Bay pub in Eaglescliffe in North East England.

Labbett previously revealed he turned down I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in 2016 because he didn't think the basic diet of rice and beans would be substantial enough for him.

Labbett weighed 171 kilograms at one point.

Labbett joked that he would probably have to resort to munching on his fellow campmates in order to live.

He said: "I've been asked to do the jungle but the base calorie intake is about 700. Look at me! If I survived a week I'd drop three stone and cannibalism would be on the cards.

"On Sugar Free Farm the weight fell off me because I couldn't eat enough. Does 'The Chase' need me big? Put it this way, whenever I start losing weight because I'm doing a fitness kick of whatever, the producers go past me and hand me a second portion of pudding."

In 2017, Labbett stripped down on UK panel show Loose Women as part of their male Body Stories campaign.

The star then went on to explain that he had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and had slimmed down 13kg.

Confessing that at his worst he would eat up to 10 bars of chocolate a day, he said: "I'm not going to complain. I've done the crime so I'll do the time."

Despite this, he said that he had a good relationship with his figure and declared: "I am what I am."

