The charity drive supporting Lockyer school kids in need

SCHOOL AID: Linda Roberts from the Lockyer Community Centre and Vicky Spicer from Gatton News, Gifts and Stationery promote the start of the Back to School Drive. Photo: Nathan Greaves.

A NETWORK of businesses and community groups have teamed up to help support struggling families ahead of the new year.

Organisers of the annual Back to School Drive are calling on the community to donate some stationery, vouchers and school supplies to support low-income families in the area.

“It’s part of our mission to support the community and empower people,” organiser Linda Roberts said.

“As we all know, we’re all struggling, so it would be great to see the community come together in this challenging time.”

Donation cages have been placed at every newsagency in the Valley and people can also donate directly by visiting the Lockyer Community Centre office.

The donation period ends on January 21 and the Lockyer Community Centre will distribute back to school packs just before school returns.

The program has run successfully for several years now, with the number of participating businesses, sponsors and volume of donations all growing steadily.

The annual Back to School Drive is being run by the Lockyer Community Centre, in partnership with Gatton News, Gifts and Stationery, Newspower Gatton, NewsXpress Laidley, Shoe Collections, Agricultural Requirements, and BA Accounting.