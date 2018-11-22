Menu
NEW IDEAS: Brisbane Valley graziers Daniel Hansford and Dale Jones. Dominic Elsome
The changing faces of cattle production

Dominic Elsome
by
22nd Nov 2018 8:29 PM

BRISBANE Valley graziers Dale Jones and Daniel Hansford say even in the short time they've worked within the industry, cattle production has changed drastically.

Mr Jones has been involved in cattle production his whole life, and five years ago made the jump to start his own family run operation, Ivory Downs Cattle Co with his wife.

"The breeding of cattle has changed, quite a lot,” Mr Jones said.

"Everyone sort of had brahmans or herefords, now it's moving across to the angus and brangus.”

The operation presently runs 350 head of Ultra Black breeders on a 500 acre farm near Toogoolawah and they're in preparation for an expansion to 3500 acres.

Mr Hansford said the technology and tools available to producers was rapidly evolving, giving access to improved production.

"Genetics has been a big part of where we've ventured into - all the big, easy gains have been logged already, we're trying to push that little bit further to keep improving,” Mr Hansford said.

"Keep tweaking it until we can produce beef younger, and heavier.”

They both agreed that changing climates was the biggest challenge the agriculture industry was facing in Australia, but Mr Jones said the key was to be flexible.

"Farming does have to change a bit, running cattle now with how the weather is,” he said.

"You've just got to keep a couple of steps ahead.”

Gatton Star

