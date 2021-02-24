The Block winners reveal their next big renovation project

The Block winners Will and Karlie Bethune have revealed where they have put their money down for their second renovation - and this one's a monster of a home.

The couple has stuck to the Brisbane region since winning the show in 2016, here as supporters of Bold Living.

The couple - who sold their first renovated home in Rochedale South in January - got fans excited after alluding to "some pretty exciting news which we will share with you all very soon".

The pair took to Instagram to announce that the news in question was: "So we did a thing!!!#newhouse".

The large Queenslander type home has verandas that wrap around its front, with potential for high exposed ceilings inside the A-frame type roofline.

The agents would not reveal what suburb the pair bought into.

Their first personal home renovation was in Rochedale South.

Their first home renovation was of a house they bought off Will's father for $350,000 five years ago, before they began the whirlwind 2016 season of The Block.

The land alone on that property was valued at about $340,000 two years ago, according to CoreLogic, and Will's parents had paid $75,000 for it in 1987.

Will and Karlie Bethune won $715,000 plus the $100,000 winners' cheque off their season on The Block.

