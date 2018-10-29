Menu
‘Terrible’: Anger over Block win

by Bronte Coy
29th Oct 2018 5:51 AM | Updated: 6:33 AM

 

FANS of The Block have reacted with fury after controversial contestants Hayden Vale and Sara Tumino won the series finale, taking home a whopping profit of $545,000 - plus their $100,000 prize for winning.

The couple, who shocked audiences when they won the first challenge of the year and opted to renovate Apartment 3 in the old Gatwick instead of building a new luxurious penthouse, provided plenty of colour this season thanks to their frequent clashes with each other - and other contestants.

There were a few meltdowns.
At one point, Sara even tried to quit the show, screaming at a producer after finding out her and Hayden had placed last in Bathroom Week.

"Again, last? Even after everything, last. You've got to be kidding me. This is f**ked. It's f**ked, it's f**king embarrassing now," she yelled, all the while panting heavily.

But in the end, it was worth her sticking around. During Sunday night's nailbiting finale, Hayden and Sara's apartment sold for $3.02 million dollars - $545,000 over the reserve price - making them the winners of The Block for 2018.

And a lot of viewers weren't happy.

 

 

 

 

 

In second place - and first to go under the hammer - was South Australian couple Kerrie Charter and Spence Thomson. Their reserve was $2.45 million, and they managed to profit $415,000 after their apartment sold for $2,850,000.

Perth couple Courtney Brown and Hans Baumgartner placed third, with their apartment going under the hammer for $2,770,000. They walked away with a profit of $410,000, after being given a reserve of $2.4 million.

Best friends Bianca Chatfield and Carla Dziwoki came in fourth, walking away with $301,000 ($150,500 each) when their penthouse sold for $2,991,000 (reserve, $2.70 million), while fan favourites Norm and Jess from Queensland earned themselves $209,000 (over their reserve of $2.65 million) when their penthouse sold for $2,859,000 in the nailbiting auction.

Sunday night's results has taken the total prizemoney across The Block's 14 seasons to a whopping $20,775,501.

