The Block: ‘Is that cheating?’

Sara is accused of cheating, after seemingly breaking rule number one of The Block bible.

THE day after room reveals is probably the best day - for viewers - of The Block, and Monday night's episode didn't disappoint.

There's something compelling about the 'walk of shame' vibe when contestants wake up and remember the things they said in anguish on the car ride home after judging.

And then there's the walk-throughs, where the contestants get to open-up about their competitors' work.

It's an early anticlimax when most of the couples are impressed by Courtney and Hans' winning bathroom, but things heat up after that.

It seems plastic baths are all the rage this year.

The non-penthouse owners have a whinge about how they wish they had chosen penthouses themselves when they had the chance, and then they unload about the faults in the penthouses.

"How do you compete with this," Hans asks, before Sara takes it a step further.

"It's just another modern apartment, aside from the ceilings, it's a bit average," Sara unleashes on the netballers second-placing room.

Next door, "I feel it's quite grey," Sara says, repeatedly.

"I think this is just another version of Courtney and Hans's," Sara then confusingly comments on Kerrie and Spence's fourth-placed room.

She knows Courtney and Hans won, right?

Everyone, boringly, then says nice things about Sara and Hayden's rooms - and Spence souvenirs some wine to toast the fifth-placed couple.

There's some more whining about the unfairness of the judging and 'the penthouses v downstairs apartment' debate, before we're reminded that it's a fresh week - and with that comes fresh drama.

We learned that vertical hanging gardens are NOT all-the-go.

In the old Gatwick - apartments 1,2 and 3 - there's a heap of demolition work to do (more moaning from the contestants), while upstairs the teams are sunning themselves waiting for the steel frames to go up.

The biggest surprise of the night is that SA's Spence has finally agreed to letting someone help him, perhaps that will mean less tears this week.

It seems the pressure of losing bathroom week is playing on the minds of Hayden and Sara, who are fuming.

They call in their agents to get some positive feedback, seemingly struggling with not having been told they're brilliant for about three days.

The agents stroke their egos and things look to be back on track, before Sara blows her stack when Hayden tries to have an opinion.

You think he'd know better.

If he doesn't watch out she may well leave him for her new BFF - 'the wallpaper lady'.

But more on this new star of the show later.

Sara wasn’t happy when Jess and Norm won the weekly prize.

Meanwhile, Kerrie and Spence cash in on their prize - from choosing the room with the safe - and enjoy a special masterclass with the three judges - Shaynna, Neale and Darren and a data expert.

What they learn is this:

* People who want to buy into St Kilda want "gritty", style label: bohemian luxe

* Their guest bed is too small for a bedhead

* And the judges feel slam their ideas of deco, and all of the Blocks apartments should be "contemporary and luxurious".

This season has been lacking in gossip … until Monday night and something Jess sees.

Just when everything seems to be going along a little too smoothly, Jess - out carpet shopping - notices Sara excessively Facetiming her 'the wallpaper lady' friend for advice.

At home we've been watching the new relationship blossom for seemingly an eternity - and we're wondering how long is OK to hassle a stranger on the phone, and whether the "wallpaper lady" will be taking out an AVO after this call.

But, then we're reminded by Scotty of an even more serious offence than being a stage-five clinger".

Apparently it is the first rule of the Block bible - "No help from any outside designer".

Jess suspects this may be what Sara is doing with the lady - nothing gets past that Queenslander.

"The lady was helping her pick out her carpets (and design the entire room)," she tells producers - who in turn quickly grill Sara about it.

Sara denies being on the phone to the stranger and says it was Hayden.

Hayden sitting next to her at the time - and with no idea what she's talking about - basically gives the game away.

We're distracted by about five minutes of building dramas, before we're returned to more "wallpaper lady" drama on day two.

As the day kicks off, the contestants are thrown a variety of setbacks to spice things up, and this gives Jess and the netballers a chance for a gossip.

Jess immediately tells them about the Facetiming between Sara and the wallpaper lady.

"I didn't think you could phone a friend," the netballers ask, stirring the pot nicely.

"Was the c-word thrown out at all," Bianca asks … before clarifying she means "cheating"

"If she's got wallpaper, then it's legit, but if not (then yes, it is cheating)," the three decide.

Spoiler alert: We've seen the designs for Sara and Hayden's room - no wallpaper.

This won't be the last we hear of this.

- The Block continues Mondays-Wednesdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 7pm on Nine.