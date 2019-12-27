‘The big guy needed another angel’

TRIBUTES from heartbroken friends and family have poured onto Facebook after the tragic death of 23-year-old Cracow man, Dean Walsh.

Mr Walsh was found dead in his car, after it crashed down an embankment just out of Theodore.

The car was found on its roof just after 7.20am on Tuesday on Gibbs Road.

Mr Walsh was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in Theodore about 6am that day.

His friends and family took to Facebook groups from across the region, seeking ­information on his whereabouts from the public.

One family member ­described his disappearance as "extremely unusual ­behaviour" and explained the community was "worried sick'.

It is unclear when exactly the crash took place with Queensland police stating it could have happened any time between December 22 and 24.

