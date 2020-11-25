The best Black Friday toy deals for parents this Christmas

Parents will be even more spoiled for choice than usual this Christmas, thanks to an ongoing trend of children topping their gift wish lists with creative and educational toys.

And for hard-to-please teenagers, hi-tech gadgets continue to be in high demand before this week's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Since March, many retailers have had a spike in sales of board games, building sets, electronic devices and outdoor activity centres as parents sought to keep the little ones occupied while they worked from home.

Recent eBay research found activities that encourage mindfulness and creativity, including Lego and puzzles have grown by 128 per cent due to COVID-19.

Evelina Sidey (3), Harrison Hafford (5) and Sienna Sidey (5). Picture: Christian Gilles

"Classics such as building toys, arts and crafts, board games and puzzles are still sought-after following a surge during lockdown," says eBay spokesperson Sophie Onikul.

"Christmas is an expensive time of year with parents predicted to spend an average of $184 on gifts per child alone.

"These are great value for money and offer families a way to bond away from screens."

It also found toys that offer longevity (47 per cent) and affordability (50pc) are set to be favourites for parents this Christmas.

"With up to 70 per cent off great gift options including tech accessories, outdoor activities and the latest games, there's never been a better time to tick off your Christmas shopping," Onikul says.

Many companies have added Afterpay or ZipPay as a payment option, offering parents a budgeting tool so they can bag a bargain. But it's important to know how to shop safely online this holiday season.

"Be wary if you see a deal that seems too good to be true, specifically ones that say you can get that really hard to find item for your kids," says Jacqueline Jayne, a cyber awareness advocate from KnowBe4.

Mitch and Priscilla Sidey with their daughters Evelina (3) and Sienna Sidey (5). Picture: Christian Gilles

"Take a few moments to do a Google search on the company and the deal. Often, this search will turn up scams, similar fraud, or complaints against the retailer."

Every year, Priscilla Sidey's inbox is filled with Black Friday deals from reputable organisations, which helps her to stock up on early Christmas gifts and avoid the last-minute shopping rush.

From toys that light up and make sounds to popular Disney Princess and Barbie dolls, Sidey believes every toy can be beneficial to children in lockdown.

"It enhances kids' problem-solving skills and mental wellbeing and allows them to be creative and imaginative," she says.

In the lead-up to Black Friday, retail specialist Ingrid Maynard urges consumers to buy from Australian retailers both online and in shops.

"We can bag some much needed pressies in time for Christmas, and in doing so we know we're also supporting local businesses who do so much for so many by creating jobs and work experience for our kids," she says.

From building toys for toddlers to board games and tech gear for older kids, we've rounded up the best deals on hottest toys and gadgets.

PRESCHOOL

PLAYDOH SLIME 30 PACK

It's slime, and if your kid is 6, there's a good chance they will love it.

Was: $53.93

Now: $29 (46% off)

Available from Saturday at ebay.com.au

B. TOYS ZANY ZOO

An educational gift to help toddlers raise their skills and interests.

Was: $129

Now: $96.75 (25% off)

Available at davidjones.com

B.toys zany zoo.

TONKA 12V DUMP TRUCK RIDE ON

Let your child turn into a handy construction worker by hopping on the new Tonka truck.

Was: $299.99

Now: $149

(67 % off)

Available from Friday at myer.com.au

YOUNGSTERS

LEGO CREATOR TREEHOUSE TREASURES

Nothing beats the beloved plastic bricks that promote creative open play, including this set.

Was: $44.99

Now: $19 (58% off)

Available from tomorrow at ebay.com.au

ZERO-X PULSE DRONE

Captures crystal clear 720p HD videos with the push of a button.

Was: $129

Now: $64 (50% off)

Available at jbhifi.com.au

TWISTER

Don't get your knickers in a twist with this classic board game.

Was: $43

Now: $15 (65% off)

Available from Friday at ebay.com.au

Lego creator treehouse treasures.

SPACETALK KIDS WATCH

A mobile phone, GPS tracker and watch, all in one wearable device.

Was: $299

Now: $229 (23% off)

Available from Friday at spacetalkwatch.com, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and The Good Guys.

JUMPRO SCOOTER

If your child loves to do tricks on their scooter, this is the perfect choice for them.

Was: $139

Now: $49 (60% off)

Available at bigw.com.au

L.O.L SURPRISE SUPER SURPRISE REMIX

It's the ultimate unboxing experience, with over 70 L.O.L surprises inside.

Was: $249.99

Now: $139 (57% off)

Available from Friday at myer.com.au

8FT TRAMPOLINE WITH SAFETY NET PAD

Get kids jumping for joy with this outdoor trampoline, complete with thick padding.

Was: $315.86

Now: $199 (37% off)

Available from Friday at ebay.com.au

Zero-X pulse drone.

MONOPOLY SORE LOSERS

This hilarious twist on the Monopoly game turns losing on its head and celebrates it instead.

Was: $46.19

Now: $20 (57% off)

Available from Monday at ebay.com.au

TRIVIAL PURSUIT: FAMILY EDITION

Bring game night up to a whole new level with this special edition board game.

Was: $69.99

Now: $49.99 (29% off)

Available now at catch.com.au

OUR GENERATION ICE CREAM TRUCK

It features working windscreen-wipers and lights and a write-on chalk board.

Was: $249

Now: $186.75 (25% off)

Available now at davidjones.com

NERF-N-STRIKE MEGA GUN

Crank to fire 20 darts in a row from this toy blaster.

Was: $59

Now: $29.50 (50% off)

Available now at bigw.com.au

TEENS

SKULLCANDY INK'D WIRELESS EARBUDS

Supports eight hours of active use for all-day listening.

Was: $79.95

Now: $39.95 (50% off)

Available at skullcandy.com.au and JB Hi-Fi.

Nintendo switch console.

SWITCH CONSOLE + MARIO KART GAME

Give the gift of Nintendo and receive a three-month, free online subscription.

Was: $470

Now: $349 (26% off)

Available from Sunday at ebay.com.au

VIVO Y30, 64GB

Keep teens up-to-date with this 6.47-inch screen mobile that offers a stunning visual feast.

Was: $267

Now: *$214 (20% off)

Available at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and The Good Guys. *Sale price may vary depending on retailer.

ARCADE 1UP FROGGER COUNTER-CADE

Bring the classic arcade experience home, complete with full-size controls.

Was: $299

Now: $199 (33% off)

Available at kogan.com.au

VivoY30, 64GB

4X EVENT GOLD CLASS EVOUCHERS

The ideal gift for the hard-to-buy-for teenager.

Was: $168

Now: $100 (40% off)

Available from Friday at eventcinemas.com.au

MAISON DE SABRÉ AIRPODS PRO CASE

This customisable airpods pro case is as stylish as it is practical.

Was: $99

Now: $74.25 (25% off)

Available from Friday at maisondesabre.com

PS4 FIFA 21

Score the best deal on the world's most popular football simulator.

Was: $99.95

Now: $39 (61% off)

Available from Saturday at ebay.com.au

Originally published as The best Black Friday toy deals for parents this Christmas

Tonka 12V dump truck ride on.

Spacetalk kids smartwatch.