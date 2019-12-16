Are these the best advent calendars of 2019

Forget chocolate, the best advent calendars are filled with goodies that last way longer than Christmas Day.

The best advent calendars now cater to your personal loves, like cheese and wine.

But in my humble opinion, there's no better way to get through December than with a beauty-filled advent calendar - and there's some stunners out there.

While we're only nine days out from the big day, you can still get in on the fun as they're filled with products that make perfect gifts.

Here's our pick of the best on offer.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY MAGIC MOON 2019 CALENDAR

This is a showstopper of an advent calendar. Picture: Charlotte Tilbury

Available at charlottetilbury.com

Price: $295

No beauty lover would be offended at getting this treasure-trove of beauty magic, filled with Charlotte Tilbury make-up and skincare products.

AMAZON BEAUTY 2019 ADVENT CALENDAR

There are only 500 of these beauty advent calendars. Picture: Amazon

Available at amazon.com.au

Price: $120

While it costs just over $100 there's 24 goodies inside valued at over $400. Part of the fun of this one is the mystery as you don't know what brand's a hiding inside - but you do know they're all stocked on the site.

BODY SHOP DREAM BIG THIS CHRISTMAS ADVENT CALENDAR

Wow even your hardest relative to buy for. Picture: Body Shop

Available at thebodyshop.com

Price: $150

The advent calendar of your dreams, literally. This gorgeous beauty is filled with 25 treats from the iconic brand and is sure to delight anyone.

REVOLUTION ADVENT CALENDAR

This is a total bargain for how many goodies you get. Picture: Priceline

Available at Priceline

Price: $56 (was $80)

You don't have to spend huge to get a good beauty filled advent calendar as cult British make-up brand Revolution prove. There's even an exclusive palette behind one of the doors.

SEPHORA COLLECTION FROSTED PARTY ADVENT CALENDAR

Filled with minis of Sephora's bestsellers, this is a winner. Picture: Supplied

Available at Sephora

Price: $80

Countdown to Christmas with 24 adorable minis from your fave beauty department store. You'll snag face masks, nail polishes, lippies and lip balms, making it a total bargain.

L'OCCITANE CLASSIC BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR

Who wouldn't love this as a gift? Picture: L'Occitane

Available at au.loccitane.com

Price: $79

You'll almost double your money with this irresistible advent calendar that's filled with over $130 worth of product.