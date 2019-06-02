$16 item Aussies spend $40m on

HEY guys, there may be a new face here at The Beauty Diary, but we promise it's still the same no-nonsense beauty advice.

Every weekend we explore a different beauty issue and talk about all the goodies we're currently obsessed with.

I thought I'd use my first column to talk about hair, as it is something we all struggle with from time to time. There's nothing worse than a bad hair day, right?

If I had to sum up my hair in three words they'd be, fine, dry and flat. Yep, I quite possibly have the worst hair type imaginable. But there's one product that gives me hope on a daily basis - and that, baby, is dry shampoo.

I know it's not top of everyone's 'can't live without' list, but I swear by it. This beauty lets me refresh my hair without washing - it works by cleverly soaking up any excess oil and grease in your hair - buying me valuable time in the mornings.

But the reason I really love it is because it works wonders on my flat roots - and I'm all about adding volume while saving precious time.

I'm Bex, lifestyle editor at news.com.au and I’m here for both beauty junkies and novices.

It's not just me who is obsessed with dry shampoo. Australians spend more than $40 million on the stuff every year, with global brand leader Batiste selling more than two cans every second.

"It really is a no-brainer for pretty much all of us, especially the time poor," Sydney stylist Anthony Nader, told The Beauty Diary. "If you're getting the kids off to school, heading to an early office meeting or just simply rushing to meet your girlfriends for drinks - dry shampoo is an absolute life saver."

Despite its huge success, there's been one major flaw with the product since the beginning of time - its white residue. It's the absolute worst, especially if you've got dark hair like mine.

Dry shampoo has been given a slick makeover recently, with new formulas that actually spray on clear. Here are five of the best dry shampoos on the market at the moment.

BATISTE 'HAIR BENEFITS' RANGE

Batiste has finally fixed its major flaw — its powdery white residue — with its 'Hair Benefits' range. About time.

Price: $15.99

Available at Priceline

While there are many different brands out there, there's long been one that has reigned above them all. Now the world's most popular dry shampoo has finally upped its game (about time, guys). Brace yourselves, it really is great.

Batiste's Hair Benefits collection not only sprays on clear - I can literally hear my fellow brunettes whoop - but there's also four variants for different hair types that each target specific hair concerns such as adding volume, maintaining moisture or controlling frizz.

The world's favourite dry shampoo just got better and I am totally here for it.

TRESEMMÉ HAIR INSTANT REFRESH CLEANSING DRY SHAMPOO

TRESemme‘s dry shampoo has finally arrived in Australia and I’m pretty happy about it.

Price: $9.99

Available at Chemist Warehouse, Priceline

This baby has a huge cult following in the UK where it has been around for a while, so when it landed Down Under recently I was keen to give it a whirl.

I loved it because it sprays on translucent and is also scent free, making it a good option if you're not a fan of Batiste's sweet scent. I mean I dig that tropical smell, but I get not everyone does.

Best of all, it only costs $10 and you can pick it up easily in Coles and Woolies too. Winning.

KRISTIN ESS STYLE REVIVING DRY SHAMPOO

This Kristin Ess product smells so lovely.

Price: $24.99

Available at Priceline

While this bad boy doesn't come out completely clear, it's not chalky and blends really easily into the hair. The reason I rate it is because it just smells so nice, which gives you that just washed confidence. It also has Kristin's "zip-up technology" - a strengthening complex, designed to seal split ends and smooth the appearance of damaged cuticles. If you have coloured hair like I do, this is really great as it helps preserve your colour.

PLAYA PURE DRY SHAMPOO

If you use dry shampoo back to back, this is the one for you.

Price: $34

Available at Mecca and Sephora

If, like me, you sometimes use dry shampoo for a couple of days in a row, Playa's ultra-lightweight formula is the one for you. Billed as a "buildable" dry shampoo, you can use it multiple times before washing and it won't weigh your hair down. The Californian brand is sold at Mecca and Sephora and, as with a lot of the new dry shampoos on the market, sprays on clear. It's a bit pricier than some of my other picks, but worth the splurge if you're a dry shampoo devotee.

KLORANE GENTLE DRY SHAMPOO WITH OAT MILK

Klorane is a great option for people who have sensitive scalps.

Price: $11.99

Available at Priceline

This cult French brand gives your locks one of the best squeaky-clean just-washed feels I've experienced from a dry shampoo, which is no easy feat. The no-nasties formula is great on sensitive scalps and for multi-use. It also has a non-offensive clean smell to it. I use Klorane if I'm going out after a gym session and don't have time to wash my hair as it's gentle and doesn't cause any irritation.

HOW TO USE

To make sure you're getting the best result from your dry shampoo, Anthony Nader says to spray the product about 20cm away from your scalp. "You only need a little on the target area and then massage in. It's that simple and easily brushes out smoothly as well."

Too easy.

Have questions about beauty products or are desperate to see an item road tested in The Beauty Diary? Jump into our Facebook group where you can join like-minded beauty junkies or tweet me @rebekahscanlan using the hashtag #TheBeautyDiary

This column is not advertorial content. Every review is independent, honest and ad-free