Deleted Bachelor scene that changes everything

NETWORK Ten chose not to air a scene which would have made The Bachelor, Nick Cummins, look even worse in last night's shocking finale.

Viewers were livid with Cummins after he rejected both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman in the final episode. The Honey Badger told the girls he "won't be entering any relationships if I can't give 100 per cent of me" and that his head was "very cloudy" and he was "a little bit lost".

Fired-up fans speculated the only woman Nick truly had feelings for was Brooke Blurton who sensationally walked out of the mansion on Wednesday night's episode because the Bachelor wouldn't give her any reassurances that he actually liked her.

Brooke just wanted to know Nick was on board, but he wouldn’t give her a straight answer.

But during an interview on KIIS FM this morning, Brittany and Sophie shot down that theory and opened up about a never-before-seen scene that makes Nick's decision in the finale even more confusing.

"There was a scene unfortunately that you weren't shown which kind of hurts us at the end of the day," Sophie told Kyle and Jackie O.

"After Brooke had decided to leave, he did come to speak to both of us individually and he said, 'This is exactly how I wanted it to be.' He looked us in the eyes and said, 'It was always you that was meant to be coming with me to finale.'"

Brittany told the radio duo that if Nick really wanted Brooke to stay for the finale, he could have made it happen.

"Nick is just like an animal," she said. "The man cannot be produced, he cannot be controlled. He makes his own rules.

Brittany Hockley pictured the day after the finale went to air. Picture: Diimex

Sophie also pictured the day after the finale. Picture: Diimex

The Bachelor finalists Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley at Chanel Ten HQ. Picture: Christian Gilles

"I guess it comes down to, Brooke's such a beautiful human, but … if Nick wanted anyone there, Brooke, Cass, any girl, they would be there. And if he didn't want someone there, they're not there."

Jackie O asked for clarification and said, "He reassured you that he was always going to let Brooke go at that point?"

"He did," Brittany replied. "It doesn't make sense if he wanted her there, he wouldn't have let her walk out."

In a different interview on radio this morning, Sophie claimed her connection with Nick was even stronger than what viewers witnessed and that The Bachelor producers edited the show in a way that downplayed her relationship with him.

"They definitely held back on my connection with Nick, and Britt's with Nick too," she told WSFM's Jonesy and Amanda.

"They started producing it and editing it ... after the ending and so they didn't want it to look like it was a strong connection."

Nick, who was labelled a coward by some viewers over his treatment of the girls in the finale, will explain his decision in a tell-all interview with Lisa Wilkinson on The Project on Sunday night.

Network Ten has released a snippet of the interview and it shows Wilkinson going for the jugular.

"You do understand on The Bachelor, you're meant to be at a place where you're ready to have a relationship?" she asks him.

Nick laughs awkwardly and says "Ummm …" in response.

In hindsight we probably should have seen the shocking ending coming. Nick dropped several clues in interviews over the past few months that indicated he didn't find love on the show.

Speaking to Men's Health magazine just after The Bachelor started airing, Nick was asked about his ideal partner.

"It wouldn't be one of the ones on the show, that's for sure," he said.

Nick quickly tried to backtrack, saying, "Did you mean on the show? I mean … It wouldn't be anyone that I've already met …"

After that comment, the Men's Health journalist wrote, "I think he (Nick) gets punched by The Bachelor publicist at this point".

But later in the interview, Nick was asked by the journalist which girl he should pick as the winner in the office tipping competition and the former rugby star replied, "Mate I wouldn't put my money on 99 per cent of those girls."

It all seems so obvious now.

You’ve got some ’splainin’ to do, Nick! Picture: Simon Cross

