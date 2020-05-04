The attention seeking SUV whichis dripping with luxury

The 2020 BMW xDrive30d starts from just above $130,000 drive-away.

The 2020 BMW xDrive30d starts from just above $130,000 drive-away.

1. ATHLETICISM OUT OF THE BOX

Most of us have to work hard in the gym for a chiselled physique. It all comes naturally for the BMW X6. Australians are passionate about souped-up models, so the M Sport package comes complimentary.

Massive 20-inch wheels, body kit, rear spoiler, special dual exhaust, big brakes, chunky steering wheel and plush leather trim for the seats complete the package.

Most mainstream SUVs are dull when it comes to colours schemes and looks. Not the X6 — this was the first of its kind to blend coupe lines with SUV high riding status and others have since followed. While there’s the usual conservative hues of white, black, grey and silver, also available is a vibrant blue and red. The design is a standout but polarising. Some express love, others despise.

The 2020 BMW xDrive30d stands out from the SUV crowd.

2. CHEAPEST BUT NO BARGAIN BUY

Sitting at the base of the X6 tree, drive-away it’s about $133,000. About $3k less than the petrol-powered xDrive40i and a massive $34k under the honking V8-powered M50i.

Luckily, the big Beemer lives up to luxury expectations. The panoramic glass sunroof, dual 12.3-inch colour screens, aluminium features on the dash, ’M’ designated door sills, leather covered surfaces and shapely rear outer side seats provide an enviable environment.

Luxurious surrounds inside the BMW xDrive30d.

3. QUICK FOR A BIG FELLA

Based on the uber popular X5, this third-generation version of the swoopy-backed variant looks tough after being made longer and wider compared to the old model — but 6mm shorter in height.

The six-cylinder turbo diesel can propel it from standstill to 100km/h in 6.5 seconds.

It’s the only diesel and slowest X6 available, yet that’s still pretty swift considering it’s pushing more than two tonnes. Those keen to tow can get the BMW towing hitch for $2500 which can handle up to 2500kg with a downball load of 380kg. The boot space is reasonable too, able to handle an adult-size bike without an issue and made easier by rear seats which fold 40-20-40.

Sculpted back seats in the BMW xDrive30d.

4. SMOOTH MOVES

Defying gravity is near impossible, yet the X6 does a commendable job of walking the line between comfort and performance.

The 3 Series sedan stands head and shoulders above it when it comes to driving excitement, although the large SUV boasts cornering prowess when the going gets twisty. With ample power on tap you can punch the accelerator with pure satisfaction.

Explore sport mode and the X6 pushes the envelope. Runflat tyres and adaptive suspension provide a smooth ride on good surfaces, but sharp bumps and second grade bitumen expose a minor weakness.

The 2020 BMW xDrive30d is the only diesel in the X6 range.

5. APPEALING TO THE TECH SAVVY

The driver uses one screen for the instruments, while the other sits centrally on the dash. Most expectations are met, like satnav, 32GB hard drive and voice control, while there are also USB (type A and C) ports and a smartphone wireless charger.

Also on-board is BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which can act as an advisor on just about anything. Say “Hey BMW” (or make up your own) and it can answer questions about how to use various car operations, adjust temperatures, alter lighting or help find special destinations.

Blending coupe and SUV, the 2020 BMW xDrive30d.

AT A GLANCE

BMW X6 xDrive30d

PRICE $133,520 drive-away

WARRANTY/SERVICING 3 years and unlimited kilometres, servicing $2150 five years or 80,000km

ENGINE 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo diesel, 195kW/620Nm

SAFETY Head-up display, radar cruise control, AEB, auto lane changing and side collision warning, 360 degree parking view, cross traffic warning front and rear

THIRST 7.1 litres/100km (8.4 on test)

SPARE None, run-flat tyres

BOOT 580/1530 litres (30 more than previous model)