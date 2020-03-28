Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Technology

The app you desperately need right now

by Lexie Cartwright
28th Mar 2020 5:28 PM

ScoMo may have said we can't have house parties.

But he didn't say anything about virtual house parties.

Bored, lonely people bunkering down amid the coronavirus outbreak have found a loophole to get tipsy with their mates via the free app, Houseparty.

If you haven't heard of it you're well behind the curve. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall even has an account, according to the British tabloids.

The social network, which launched in 2016, is basically a cross between FaceTime and Snapchat, allowing you to connect with a bunch of your buddies in a visual chatroom, where you can catch up over a vino and play games within the app.

coronaviruspromo

 

In June last year Houseparty was bought by Epic Games - the makers of Fortnite - for an undisclosed amount, but has surged in popularity since millions of people are being forced to self-isolate.

Here's how it works.

You make an account and are able to see which friends from your phone contact list has also downloaded Houseparty.

Once you've added them to your contacts, it shows you who is "in the house" and you can start a chat with them. You can have chatrooms with up to eight people.

In a real nifty feature, you can also see when people from your list have started their own chat without you and - provided they haven't locked their chatroom - you can jump right on in and without warning your face emerges onto their screens and into their personal shindig.

What a time to be alive.

RELATED: Follow all our coronavirus coverage

 

Once in there you have a handful of game choices: Trivia, Heads Up! Chips and Guac and Quick Draw.

Or you can just down a bottle of Chardy and talk about how you're all losing the plot in quarantine.

It is available on the App Store.

Originally published as The app you desperately need right now

More Stories

apps coronavirus houseparty app social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Outback invasion: Grey Nomads told to go home

        premium_icon Outback invasion: Grey Nomads told to go home

        Health They’ve been branded the cruise ships of the Outback, and they present a clear and present danger to parts of Queensland that are so far coronavirus-free.

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Your top 100 coronavirus questions answered

        Information The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and it’s understandable that...

        Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        premium_icon Soap shortage: Teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Education Queensland teachers using metho to clean classrooms

        Sombre victory for the Valley’s best takeaway winner

        premium_icon Sombre victory for the Valley’s best takeaway winner

        News If you’re thinking about takeaway, this pub is the best – as voted by you.