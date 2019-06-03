$40 ‘miracle’ shampoo solution

Watermans Grow Me hair products are receiving race reviews online, with people claiming it is a ‘miracle’ solution to hair loss and thinning. Picture: Watermans

Growing a head of long, thick, healthy hair is one of those things some people can only dream about.

But a $40 hair treatment has taken the internet by storm and given hair loss sufferers hope, with people posting photographs of their luscious locks after using it.

The Watermans Grow Me treatment, made in the UK, has received more than 400 five-star reviews on Amazon alone, with happy shoppers praising it as a "miracle" product.

This photo shows a woman’s growing hairline four weeks after using Watermans. Picture: Watermans

People have been sharing photos of their hair transformations online, with before and after shots showing their new and improved locks.

The website says the unisex hair care is "for hair growth, slowing the rate of hair loss, improving natural growth rate or thickness and condition".

The product's clinically proven ingredients claim to "strengthen hair follicles, improve scalp circulation and … increase hair density".

The Watermans Grow Me set costs $41. Picture: Watermans

The shampoo and conditioner - which are sulfate and paraben free - will set you back $23.60 each, or $41 for the set.

The company claims their products are ideal for anyone experiencing hair loss, thinning or receding hairlines or anyone who has very thin, fine hair.

Since the Grow Me launch, Amazon has been flooded with rave reviews, with 434 people giving it five stars.

The shampoo is sulfate free and has had rave reviews online. Picture: Watermans

One person revealed they had undergone a transplant, and as a result of their medication, their hair began to thin rapidly.

"I was devastated, I tried several shampoos, conditioners. None helped," they said.

"Last resort was Watermans and after a few weeks people started commenting my hair looked thicker and it was."

Another glowing review claimed: "I have struggled with some hair loss from stress and I can say that this product has really helped bring my hair to life again.

"I was sceptical at first but it took about 1-2 weeks of me using the products regularly to notice the different and my hair loss has definitely reduced significantly."

A breast cancer survivor, who had a mastectomy and lost their hair as a result of treatment, said she couldn't believe how much her hair had changed since using Watermans.

"Love this! Feel and see more growth in the last 2 months," another review said.

"Thickness of my hair has improved and it is generally softer."

One woman who suffered severe hair loss after using hair extensions couldn't speak more highly of the product.

"My hair fell out after hair extensions very badly, so bad I was left with bald patches," she wrote.

"My hair is growing back and feels fuller and healthier."

