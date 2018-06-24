Hilarious photos from World’s Ugliest Dog contest

Want a kiss? No tongue. Picture: AFP

AN English bulldog with an underbite and muscular, rounded front legs won the 30th annual World's Ugliest Dog contest in California on Saturday night.

The 9-year-old winner, named Zsa Zsa, was found via a pet-finding site by owner Megan Brainard of Minnesota in the US, according to a biography supplied for the contest.

Zsa Zsa, the obvious winner. Picture: AP

Brainard will receive $US1500 for Zsa Zsa's victory.

The cuddly competition, which helps organisers publicise that many pets are available for adoption, allowed owners to flaunt the imperfections of their dogs. It was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, Calif., north of San Francisco.

Rascal Deux, a Chinese Crested, gets a kiss from owner Dane Andrew. Picture: AFP

Himisaboo, a Chinese Crested Wiener Dog — or Donald Trump? Picture: AFP

Tee Tee, another Chinese Crested. Not the prettiest dog breed, these. Picture: AFP

"It's a fun and silly way to advocate that all animals deserve a safe and loving home," said Christy Gentry, a spokeswoman for the Sonoma-Marin Fair, in a release.

Wild Thang, a Pekingese. Picture: AP

Rascal Deux, a genuinely cool dog. Picture: AP

Some of this year's contestants had hairless bodies, others had lolling tongues.

The dogs and their handlers walked down a red carpet, as a panel of judges evaluated them.

Others vying for the title included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Martha the Neapolitan Mastiff, why the long face? picture: AP

Zsa Zsa again. Picture: AP

Lot of tongue on display in this contest. Picture: AP

A 55kg gentle giant Martha, a Neapolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face, won last year's competition.

The contest is usually held on Friday nights, but organisers moved the competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

Give us a smile, Martha. Picture: AFP

Someone had a few drinks before the competition started. Picture: AFP

“Unhand me, two-leg.” Picture: AFP

Long hair, don’t care. Picture: AFP

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.