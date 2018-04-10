It's purrfect: The $2 item pet owners can’t live without

WHEN Tasmanian cat lover Danica Penton bought a $2 window cleaner, she had no idea it would change her life - or the reaction she would get from fellow pet owners when she posted it online.

With three furry friends, her couch was constantly covered in hair. She was using rubber gloves every day to scrape the unsightly fur away - until she saw the rubber squeegee at her local Kmart store and had a light bulb moment.

"I honestly had little hope when I picked it up off the shelf, but I thought that it was only $2 and I could use it elsewhere if it didn't work, so I had nothing to lose," she said.

"I am definitely loving the results and it's so easy!

"I have another window washer from Kmart that I actually use for windows - this one is purely for the couch."

Just run the squeegee along the couch - or even carpet - and watch the hair come right out. Some recommend wetting the squeegee before using it for best results.

Genius.

Sharing her life-changing find on social media, Ms Penton received thousands of shares, likes and comments from fellow frustrated animal lovers from across the country.

"I was very surprised by the feedback I received, especially since I thought about not posting it because I thought it was just lame - I'm hoping the hack will benefit other pet owners," she said.

"I have three cats - a tortoiseshell called Milo, ginger called Ronnie and a black and white cat called Max.

Get off the couch Max.

"I was originally using rubber gloves, but was having a slight reaction, because I was having to use them every day.

"I purchased the squeegee just for the couch, because I saw it and thought it may work because of the rubber bottom."

Some pet owners use masking tape or a lint remover to get rid of the hair. Others sweep with a wet broom before vacuuming - but Ms Penton said the easy to use, cheap window cleaner works a treat.

"I feel it's quicker with the squeegee and also better for my back, as I don't have to bend as much," Ms Penton told news.com.au

"With the rubber gloves it was hard to do the softer parts like the headrest and arms and also getting into the grooves and tight stops - the squeegee does all that with ease."

She said she uses the squeegee and pushes all the hair on to the floor to then vacuum it up.

"The squeegee creates a thin line of hair, whereas using a rubber glove made a wider pile," Ms Penton said.

"The hair would constantly stick to the glove, but doesn't stick to the squeegee - it's perfect."