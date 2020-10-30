Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

The 13 seats where election will be won or lost

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
30th Oct 2020 4:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

These 13 seats have become the key battlegrounds in this election campaign, where a strong result could make or break a premier:

Grace Grace
Grace Grace

 

 

McConnel

Incumbent: Grace Grace (ALP)

Margin: 7.86%

Contenders: Pinky Singh (LNP), Kirsten Lovejoy (Greens)

Issues: Population growth, traffic congestion, lack of green space and the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

 

 

Jackie Trad
Jackie Trad

 

 

South Brisbane

Incumbent: Jackie Trad (ALP)

Margin: 3.55%

Contenders: Amy MacMahon (Greens), Clem Grehan (LNP)

Issues: Economy and development. Nearly 10,000 workers are on JobKeeper.

 

 

Brittany Lauga.
Brittany Lauga.

 

 

 

Keppel

Incumbent: Brittany Lauga (ALP)

Margin: 3.14%

Contenders: Adrian De Groot (LNP), Wade Rothery (ON)

Issues: Ensuring tourists keep visiting Keppel. Youth crime, vegetation management and jobs.

 

 

Sandy Bolton
Sandy Bolton

 

Noosa

Incumbent: Sandy Bolton (IND)

Margin: 11.53%

Contenders: Mark Denham (ALP), James Blevin (LNP)

Issues: The LNP has upped its attacks on Ms Bolton over her perceived close relationship with Labor. Tourism and the environment. There are many retirees living in the area and there has also been an increase in young families.

 

 

Craig Crawford
Craig Crawford

 

 

Barron River

Incumbent: Craig Crawford (ALP)

Margin: 1.86%

Contenders: Linda Cooper (LNP), Susan Andrews (ON)

Issues: Employment and the post-COVID recovery.

 

 

 

Mark McArdle
Mark McArdle

 

 

Caloundra

Incumbent: Mark McArdle (LNP) - RETIRING

Margin: 3.41%

Contenders: Stuart Coward (LNP), Jason Hunt (ALP), Luke Poland (ON)

Issues: Bruce Highway congestion, employment. The region is expecting decades of population growth in large developments.

 

 

Corrine McMillan
Corrine McMillan

 

 

 

Mansfield

Incumbent: Corrine McMillan (ALP)

Margin: 1.62%

Contenders: Janet Wishart (LNP)

Issues: Traffic issues and overdevelopment in Rochedale, crime on the southside.

 

 

 

Bart Mellish
Bart Mellish

 

 

Aspley

Incumbent: Bart Mellish (ALP)

Margin: 1.17%

Contenders: Amanda Cooper (LNP)

Issues: Health, crime and road projects including Gympie Road and the Beams Road level crossing.

 

 

 

Simone Wilson
Simone Wilson

 

 

Pumicestone

Incumbent: Simone Wilson (LNP) - RETIRING

Margin: 0.84%

Contenders: Fiona Gaske (LNP), Ali King (ALP), Ross Konowalenko (ON)

Issues: Local infrastructure, the handling of the pandemic.

 

 

 

David Batt
David Batt

 

 

Bundaberg

Incumbent: David Batt (LNP)

Margin: 4.2%

Contenders: Tom Smith (ALP), Stewart Jones (ON)

Issues: Labor has previously held the seat including in 2015. Paradise Dam has been an issue during this campaign.

 

 

Scott Stewart
Scott Stewart

 

 

Townsville

Incumbent: Scott Stewart (ALP)

Margin: 0.38%

Contenders: John Hathaway (LNP), Joshua Schwarz (KAP), Clive Clarkson (PHON)

Issues: Home and car break-ins. Economic recovery.

 

 

 

Laura Gerber
Laura Gerber

 

 

Currumbin

Incumbent: Laura Gerber (LNP)

Margin: 1.23%

Contenders: Kaylee Campradt (ALP), Richard Stuckey (IND), Anna Palmer (UAP)

Issues: LNP MP Jann Stuckey vacated this seat earlier this year and the party managed to hang on against a strong Labor showing. The by-election was marred with LNP infighting whipped along by Stuckey and she's at it again this election.

 

 

 

Mark Robinson
Mark Robinson

 

 

Oodgeroo

Incumbent: Mark Robinson (LNP)

Margin: 7.24%

Contenders: Irene Henley (ALP), Claire Richardson (IND)

Issues: Ms Richardson ran a mayoral campaign where she scored a high vote in Oodgeroo booths this year. She has also seized on community anger over plans to develop Toondah Harbour.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as The 13 seats where election will be won or lost

More Stories

Show More
how to vote key seats labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laidley aged care in running for major community award

        Premium Content Laidley aged care in running for major community award

        Community A LAIDLEY aged care facility that grows vegetables for needy people is in the running for a major award.

        Demolition worker busted drunk driving

        Premium Content Demolition worker busted drunk driving

        Crime A demolition worker has been busted drink driving in the Lockyer Valley.

        ‘Very scared’: The phone call every parent dreads

        Premium Content ‘Very scared’: The phone call every parent dreads

        News Family of Yeppoon Rd crash victim speaks out: Their agonising wait to learn if teen...

        DETAILS: Inland Rail and it will affect Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content DETAILS: Inland Rail and it will affect Lockyer Valley

        News TWO waiting loops for Inland Rail freight trains have been identified by rail...