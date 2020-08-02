The 12 Qld stores where Bunnings wants you to mask up

HARDWARE giant Bunnings has joined Woolworths in urging staff and customers to wear face masks at stores in Queensland coronavirus hotspots.

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole said the retail giant was following government health advice and taking additional steps, where appropriate, to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.

From Monday it will require staff in parts of QLD where there is COVID-19 spread to wear face masks.

The stores are Mt. Gravatt, Logan Rd, Underwood, Browns Plains, Loganholme, Bethania, Springfield Central, Cannon Hill, Indooroopilly, Rocklea, Oxley and Acacia Ridge.

Ms Pool said the retailer also strongly recommended customers to wear a face mask or face covering when they visit Bunnings stores or Trade Centres in these suburbs.

Bunnings is encouraging customers to wear masks or face coverings at 12 stores in Queensland from Monday. Picture: Jeremy Piper



"Our team are already doing an exceptional job working in a COVID-safe way and we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help reduce COVID-19 community transmission," Poole said.

She said customers would be provided with an option to purchase a mask as they enter our stores should they wish to do so.

"While we're not mandating customer use of face masks in these locations, we greatly appreciate customers getting on board to help protect everyone," she said.

Woolworths has also named 14 stores, including two in Brisbane's CBD, where it is "strongly encouraging" customers to wear face masks.

Qld Stores where Bunnings is encouraging customers to wear face masks:

Mt. Gravatt,

Logan Rd,

Underwood,

Browns Plains,

Loganholme,

Bethania,

Springfield Central,

Cannon Hill,

Indooroopilly,

Rocklea,

Oxley

Acacia Ridge

Qld Stores where Woolworths is encouraging customers to wear face masks:

Brookwater

Browns Plains

Browns Plains Westpoint

Chatswood Hills

Park Ridge

Springfield

Springwood

Sunnybank

Macarthur Chambers (Queen St)

Buranda

Logan Central

Garden City

Spring Hill (Turbot St)

Acacia Ridge

Originally published as The 12 Qld stores where Bunnings wants you to mask up