'That is crazy' - Laidley traffic stop anything but routine

CRAZY: Police were shocked after finding a woman not wearing a seatbelt in Laidley last month, and you won't believe why.

WHAT were they thinking?

A traffic stop proved anything but routine for two Road Policing Command officers patrolling in Laidley last month, after they pulled over an SUV for a ridiculous reason.

Inside the back of the SUV they pulled over in Patrick Street shortly after 1pm on May 16, a woman was observed lying on top of a folded down seat, holding a large flat screen television in place.

Both the driver, a 52-year-old man and his passenger, a 51-year-old woman were issued the penalty in Queensland for not wearing a seatbelt, a $391 infringement notice and three demerit points.

Police reminded drivers that even at low speeds, not wearing a seatbelt can result in serious injury or death.

If you're the driver, you are also responsible for making sure your passengers are wearing their seatbelts.

Road Policing Command Acting Assistant Commissioner David Johnson said wearing a properly adjusted restraint reduces the risk of fatal or serious injury by half.

"When it comes to seatbelt safety, people often don't consider the impact their choices will have on the people around them,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Johnson said.

"It doesn't matter if you're only travelling around the corner as most road crashes happen close to home.

"Whether you're a driver or passenger you must by law wear a seat belt”