Menu
Login
Australian Survivor contestant Matt has ruffled a few feathers.
Australian Survivor contestant Matt has ruffled a few feathers.
TV

Survivor star slammed: ‘That bloke is an actual idiot’

by Nick Bond
5th Aug 2019 10:30 AM

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Farrelly's macho posturing is starting to rub his fellow contestants up the wrong way, with one labelling him an "actual idiot" during last night's episode.

The bleached blonde history teacher and pro wrestler has been hard to miss during challenges, intensely screaming motivational slogans at his tribe mates while jumping up and down and pounding his chest.

 

He’s GOT A LOT OF FEELINGS. Picture: Channel 10
He’s GOT A LOT OF FEELINGS. Picture: Channel 10

 

Matt, shown here in a rare non-screaming moment.
Matt, shown here in a rare non-screaming moment.

But his behaviour was especially OTT after his contenders team were announced as the winners of last night's immunity challenge.

First, his tribemate Harry ran to him for a celebratory hug only to be pushed away by Matt - hard.

As his teammates happily cheered the win, he stalked around them angrily screaming to nobody in particular: "TALK ALL YOU WANT! I BACK IT UP EVERY TIME! I AIN'T NO DOG!"

Chill, Matt. Ya won.

RELATED: ET losing sleep over Survivor booting

That aggro display prompted a memorable comment from AFL star Abbey Holmes, who thus far has only met Farrelly during challenges, over on the Champions tribe:

"Oh my god … that bloke is an actual idiot," she muttered to her teammates.

The program touted it as the "burn of the season" on social media:

 

 

And it seems more than a few viewers agreed:

 

 

 

 

 

Matt's displays of machismo are proving to be something of an acquired taste among Survivor fans so far this season …

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It seems Australian Survivor 2019 is shaping up as the year of savage burns - Holmes' jab came just a couple of episodes after teammate Luke Toki voted out marathon swimmer Susie Maroney while wishing her good luck on her "next swim … back to Australia."

 

Australian Survivor airs on Ten 7.30pm Sundays to Tuesdays.

australian survivor 2019 australian survivor: champions vs contenders channel 10 reality tv

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Man dead in early morning crash

    BREAKING: Man dead in early morning crash

    Breaking The road will be closed in both directions for a number of hours

    Motorcycle rider airlifted from crash with serious injuries

    Motorcycle rider airlifted from crash with serious injuries

    News 'He suffered serious injuries including some chest injuries'

    Things to do in the region this weekend

    Things to do in the region this weekend

    News Another fun-filled weekend lies ahead

    Car crash victim thought she 'would never ride horses again'

    Car crash victim thought she 'would never ride horses again'

    News 57-year-old masters horse-riding with sights set on showjumping