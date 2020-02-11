Thailand mourns shooting rampage dead

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has asked his cabinet and civil servants to dress in black as an expression of sympathy for Thailand's shooting victims.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has asked his cabinet and civil servants to dress in black as an expression of sympathy for Thailand's shooting victims.

Government and civil servants are dressing in black to mourn those killed in Thailand's shooting rampage with the shopping mall at the centre of the tragedy to reopen to the public.

A Buddhist ceremony will mark the reopening on Thursday of the Terminal 21 Korat mall.

Jakrapanth Thomma, a 31-year-old army sergeant major, killed 29 people over several hours on Saturday and Sunday before security forces shot him dead at the airport-themed mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

He was said to be angered at a land deal brokered by his commander's mother-in-law. Both were among his victims.

The death toll surpassed Thailand's last major attack on civilians, a 2015 bombing at a Bangkok shrine killing 20 people that was allegedly carried out by human traffickers in retaliation for a crackdown on their network.

He said on Monday Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn had offered the deceased royally-sponsored funeral rites and cremations.

In grief-stricken Nakhon Ratchasima, people dropped by the Terminal 21 mall to offer flowers and leave notes expressing sympathy.

In the evening, several hundred gathered outside for a memorial service led by a Buddhist monk and lit candles to remember victims.

Some of the 58 wounded are still in critical condition.

Thai media reports two people have been arrested for making threats online to carry out similar shootings.

Both face charges of violating the Computer Crime Act, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.