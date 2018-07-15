Hero diver slams Musk ‘PR stunt’

American space entrepreneur Elon Musk went to Thailand with a prototype minisub, suggesting it could be used to save the trapped boys. Picture: AFP

ONE of the rescuers who helped save the 12 trapped Thai soccer players and their coach from a treacherous flooded cave has slammed Elon Musk's offer of help as nothing but a PR stunt.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder brought a mini submarine to Thailand which he suggested could be used to get the boys out, but the idea was rejected by officials as "not practical".

British diver Vern Unsworth, 63, a key member of the rescue team, shot down Mr Musk's idea in an interview about the ordeal with CNN.

"He can stick his submarine where it hurts," Mr Unsworth said.

Thailand cave rescuer reviews Elon Musk’s death tube: “He can stick it where it hurts.” https://t.co/TMuOzVPwHO — Evan Hill (@evanchill) July 14, 2018

"It had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like.

"The submarine, I believe, was about five foot six long, rigid, so it wouldn't have gone round corners or round any obstacles," he explained.

Elon Musk tweeted that the device has "4 air / oxygen ports front & rear, front ports protected by nosecone.” Picture: Supplied

"It wouldn't have made the first 50 metres into the cave from the dive start point. Just a PR stunt."

Mr Unsworth, who lives in Thailand and regularly explores the Tham Luang caverns in Chiang Rai where the boys and their coach became trapped, said he was not impressed when the tech billionaire showed up at the site, adding he was "asked to leave very quickly".

"And so he should have been."

The boys are in hospital recovering from their 17 days underground. A hospital spokesman confirmed on Saturday that they will be released on Thursday.

In videos the boys filmed from their hospital beds, they expressed their gratitude and revealed what they are most looking forward to eating as soon as they are well enough.

Last Tuesday, Musk told his Twitter followers he had just returned from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex.

"Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts and named Wild Boar after kids' soccer team," he wrote.

But the head of the rescue mission dismissed the option in favour of sticking with the plan for experienced cave divers to help the boys swim out.

"Although his technology is good and sophisticated it's not practical for this mission," Mr Narongsak said.

Musk fired back at this claim, saying the former provincial governor was "not the subject matter expert" and sharing his correspondence with leader of the dive rescue team Richard Stanton.

"Right now, I have one of the world's best engineering teams who normally design spaceships and spacesuits working on this thing 24 hours a day," Musk's email to Stanton dated July 8 read. "If it isn't needed, that would be great to know."

Stanton replied: "It is absolutely worth continuing with the development of this system in as timely a manner as feasible. If the rain holds out it may well be used."

Divers test the device in a pool in Los Angeles. Picture: Elon Musk/ Supplied

The tech entrepreneur said parts were being assembled for underwater testing before being put on a plane. He said the operating principle was the "same as spacecraft design - no loss of life even with two failures."

In an ominous indication of just how precarious the rescue operation was, Stanton then sent another email: "We're worried about the smallest lad please keep working on the capsule details."

On Monday, Musk had tweeted a short video of the sub being tested in a suburban LA pool. Guided by divers at the front and rear of the craft, it was inched through a metal framework supposed to resemble the tight submerged spaces in the tunnel complex.

But with some of these just 38cm wide, the sub would have to be immensely manoeuverable given divers have had to take off their oxygen tanks to squeeze through the narrow passages.

The Thai boys were ultimately rescued in a lower tech fashion.

The third rescue mission to retrieve the four remaining boys and their soccer coach was ultimately completed in a lower tech fashion.

Each boy and their coach was fitted with a wetsuit, boots and full face mask with oxygen supplied from a tank carried by another diver.

They followed a guide rope through the tunnel system with a diver in front and one behind them to help them in the difficult flooded passages.