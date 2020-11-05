TFL TOP 5: The Chronicle names its top footballers of 2020 season

St Albans striker Dan Weber took out the top spot in The Chronicle’s Top 5 TFL players list. Picture: Kevin Farmer

St Albans striker Dan Weber took out the top spot in The Chronicle’s Top 5 TFL players list. Picture: Kevin Farmer

FOOTBALL: The TFL named its best and brightest last week.

Following one of the most competitive regular seasons in recent memory, Willowburn’s Connor Wockner (Premier Men) and USQ’s Katlin Peterson (Premier Women) claimed the top awards.

The Chronicle has run the ruler over the senior ranks – men’s and women’s divisions – to compile our top five senior players and a number of honourable mentions.

Honourable mentions: Sarah Sheridan (Rockville – Premier Women), Jessica Barnett (Warwick – Championship Women), Nicholas Spence (Warwick – Championship Men), Riley Lobwein (St Albans – Premier Men), Bridget Peden (Highfields – Premier Women), Dawn Holden (Rockville – Premier Women), Hunter Murphy (Stanthorpe United – Premier Men), Maysar Qaso (Rockville – Conference Men).

Melony Baker clears the ball for Hawks during a rare stint in goal.

5. Melony Baker (Hawks – Premier Women): The box-to-box midfielder played a key role in Hawks success this year. Baker helped attract a number of players to the new team and scored half of their 24 goals this season. It’s safe to say Hawks would not have made the finals without her in the side.

Willowburn’s Connor Wockner.

4. Connor Wockner (Willowburn – Premier Men): The young attacker first burst onto the scene in last year’s Premier Men’s final – setting up a Willowburn goal with pinpoint cross. After starting the season in the lower divisions Wockner’s performances off the bench for Willowburn’s top side merited a starting role. Since being handed the extra responsibility the 16-year-old has proven he can match it with the competition’s best.

Willowburn’s Kiama Gray (left) and Rockville’s Penny Dukes.

3. Kiama Gray (Willowburn – Premier Women): Not a lot of what Gray does will earn her MVP votes – but it should. She is not the most vocal skipper but she leads by example. Gray’s well-timed tackles and challenges make it hard for attackers to settle on the ball and she marshalls the rest of her defence well. She also chipped in with five goals to date this season.

Stanthorpe’s Aiden Halford.

2. Aiden Halford (Stanthorpe United – Premier Men): They have a reputation for entertaining football, but Stanthorpe also has plenty of steel in their ranks. Strong in the air, fast and uncompromising in the tackle, it’s no coincidence that Halford’s other favourite pastime is bull riding. Halford is a coach’s defensive dream.

1. Daniel Weber (St Albans – Premier Men): Weber’s form in front of goal says it all. The former SWQ Thunder winger scored 22 goals in 15 games. His pace and ball control made him a nightmare for opposing defences – it’s just a shame we didn’t get a chance to see him play in the finals.

Originally published as TFL TOP 5: The Chronicle names its top footballers of 2020 season