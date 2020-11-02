TFL FINALS: Who won at the weekend

FOOTBALL: He started the game at right back, but Joshua Crestani has written his name into Stanthorpe United’s history books as a goalkeeper.

With starting keeper Jamie Carnell shown a straight red card in the 31st minute, Crestani was called into action – his first task was to face an Alastair McGorm penalty.

United was leading at the time through a Hunter Murphy goal in the 18th minute, and Crestani’s save would prove to be a turning point in the game.

“It was a great save off a very well struck shot,” Stanthorpe United’s Steve Mcevoy said.

“Back in the local comp, Josh has been playing keeper for the past seven seasons, and he’s quite good in my opinion.

“He’s also a very handy outfield player as well, but we’ve been starting him at right back.”

Leading 1-0 at halftime, Mcevoy said the team talk focused on momentum and effort.

“I thought we had the better of the first 20 minutes in the game,” he said.

“I remember saying to someone ‘we need a goal to keep things’ going the right way.

“It (the goal) came not long after that, and then 10 minutes later Jamie saw red.

“You can debate the red card, but at the end of the day it was a little bit of ill-discipline from Jamie.

“If he’s not in that position, the ref doesn’t have to make a decision.

“At the break, we talked about using the energy from Josh’s save and digging in.

“The save was a real momentum changer – there’s a huge difference between going 1-1 and being a player up compared to being a goal down.

“By the end, we were the walking wounded, but we got through a really tough game against a very good side.

“We’re going to make the most of our week off.”

Willowburn will now face Gatton in this weekend’s elimination final.

The Redbacks beat Rockville Rovers 5-2.

Gustavo Ivanovo Dos Reid opened the scoring for Rovers in the 18th minute, but it was all one-way Redbacks’ traffic after that.

Alexander Edwards (36th, 45th), Justin Newby (51st), captain Kurt Neuendorf (65th) and Jayden Staatz (79th) all scored goals.

Patrick Maneikera scored what proved to be a consolation goal for Rovers in the 89th minute.

OTHER RESULTS

Premier Women: Willowburn df Highfields 1-0. Rockville df Hawks 5-1. Rockville now play Highfields for a place in the grand final.

Championship Women: Chinchilla df Warwick 5-4. Gatton df West Wanderers 6-1. Warwick now play Gatton for a place in the grand final.

Championship Men: USQ df Rockville 3-1. Warwick df Gatton 4-2. Gatton now play USQ for a place in the grand final.

Conference Men: Chinchilla df Garden City 2-0. Rockville df Dalby 2-1. Dalby now play Chinchilla for a place in the grand final.

Originally published as TFL FINALS: Who won at the weekend