Test taste buds against hot wings challenge to claim cash

DO YOU think you can handle the heat?

Cottone's in Gatton is offering a new food challenge that is pushing people's taste buds to the limits.

The 10 in 10 Hot Wing Challenge will pit challengers against a plate of chicken wings with the chance to claim a jackpot of cash.

But these wings are mixed with a "ridiculously hot chilli extract" that the establishment claims is rated at five million on the Scoville scale, which measures the spiciness and heat of food.

They need to be eaten within ten minutes without touching your face or eating or drinking anything else.

Punters will then have to wait an extra five minutes with the same restrictions before officially getting ticked off.

It costs $28 to enter but completing it will see your name placed on the Wall of Legends and your money back in your pocket.

From every failed attempt $10 goes into the jackpot which is won if the record time, which currently sits around three-and-a-half minutes, is beaten by a new challenger.

"It's more of an endurance of your mind," venue manager Kahael McAvan said.

"With an extract, it won't leave any blisters or burns. It sends neurons from where it's hitting to your brain saying you're in pain.

"It's a good chance to see who out of your mates is mentally the strongest."

Mr McAvan-Cook took on the challenge himself and thought he had it in the bag after downing the first wing.

"I got to three and I was shaking in pain, it's really hot," he said.

"(The heat) builds with every wing. But after 20 minutes, (the pain) is gone."

The bar, restaurant and cafe run a new eating challenge every six months and saw a good response to their 2kg parmy and 2kg steak tests.

"It brings a few new faces from a bit further away," he said.

"It gives them a chance to look at (the wall of legends) and gives them something to talk about."

He challenged anyone with an iron will and iron stomach to take on the hot wings.

"Now that we're down to a pretty small time, the jackpot will rise pretty fast," he said.

Hot Wing Challenge: The first ever two contestants try the 10 in 10 Hot Wing Challenge at Cottone's cafe, restaurant and bar in Gatton.